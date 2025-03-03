Celtics Set to Sign Former Hawks Forward
The Boston Celtics are making reinforcement down the most crucial stretch of the regular season.
Sitting at 43-18, they are good for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Coming off of a Sunday afternoon 110-103 win against the Denver Nuggets, Boston is feeling good as they snap their two-game losing streak. Before the mini skid, the Celtics won six in a row and hope to regain their footing.
The win against the Nuggets saw Jaylen Brown lead the way in scoring with 22 points and eight assists, while Al Horford followed with 19 points, eight rebounds, and three steals.
Jayson Tatum struggled from the field shooting 4-15 for 16 points, but still added seven assists and 11 rebounds in the win.
The main story of the day was shutting down Nikola Jokic as Boston held the three-time MVP to only 20 points, but the Serbian still added nine assists and 14 rebounds in his team's defeat.
As this final stretch of the regular season ensues, Boston has looked to the G League to try and get more depth on their roster ahead of the playoffs.
The Celtics have signed Miles Norris to a two-way deal from the Memphis Hustle, the Memphis Grizzlies G League affiliate.
The 6-foot-7 forward is averaging 17.1 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game on 45.7% shooting from the field in his 22 games in Memphis.
Norris was undrafted out of the University of California, Santa Barbara, spending three years there after his freshman year was spent at the University of Oregon.
His scoring and efficient shooting, along with his size, can provide a nice boost at the end of the bench for Boston.
The Celtics will now shift their focus to their next contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday evening.
