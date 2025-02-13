How Many Points Did Torrey Craig Score in Celtics Debut?
The Boston Celtics completely dominated the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday 116-103. This was largely because of incredible play from power forward Jayson Tatum and center Kristaps Porzingis.
Tatum recorded an astounding 32 points, 14 total rebounds, seven assists, and one block. Porzingis completely shut down Victor Wembanyama while having 29 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block.
Most eyes may have been on Tatum and Porzingis, but the game also marked the Celtics debut of forward Torrey Craig, who signed with the team after he was waived by the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 3, 2025.
While Craig didn't make the same statistical impact as Tatum and Porzingis, he more than proved that he belonged with Boston.
In the nine minutes he played, Craig scored six points on two-for-two 3-point shooting. He also recorded an assist and a block.
Craig proved to be an effective and confident defender, and even successfully distracted San Antonio guard Chris Paul at the free-throw line.
Craig even won fans over with his energy and presence on the bench, being active and vocal with everyone.
Needless to say, in a single game and with limited minutes, Craig has already made himself feel like he belongs with the Boston Celtics. And he's happy to be here.
“It was crazy,” Craig said, per Souichi Terada of MassLive. “The atmosphere, the crowd, the fans. It’s just a joy to play in front of a crowd like that. And yeah, man, I’m just glad I made my debut in the Garden. I’m glad I hit my first shot.”
After spending four years with USC Upstate, Craig joined the National Basketball League (NBL), where he played from 2014-2017.
After his time in the Australasian league, Craig signed a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets where he spent most of his time in the G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Through the next eight seasons, Craig would play with six different teams: the Nuggets, the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, the Indiana Pacers, the Bulls, and the Celtics.
Over his career, Craig has averaged six points, four total rebounds, 1.1 assist, 0.6 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game across 442 games.
