Celtics Assistant Sam Cassell Emerging as Candidate For Head Coaching Job: Report
The Boston Celtics could potentially lose a coach on the staff soon. According to Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, assistant coach Sam Cassell has emerged as a candidate to take the Florida State head coaching job.
"Multiple sources are indicating that Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell will be in serious consideration to become the head coach next season at Florida State, his alma mater."
If Cassell were to leave Boston for the role, Florida State would land one of the bigger names on the basketball coaching market. Cassell has been looking to get a head coaching role in the NBA for years and his chance could finally come, even at the college level.
Cassell confirmed that Florida State hasn't officially reached out to him yet but once they do, he will listen to what they have to say. The former NBA guard has been part of the Celtics coaching staff since 2023 but his time may be coming to lead a team.
“Once the athletic department reaches out to me, then (FSU’s interest) is official. But they haven’t reached out to me,” Cassell told Heavy before the Celtics took on the Spurs. “The athletic director hasn’t reached out to me yet.”
The Celtics coach has been interviewing around the NBA for years but hasn't been able to land a job of yet. The Los Angeles Lakers were interested in him during their past head coaching cycle but they elected to go with former guard JJ Redick to lead the team.
Cassell has been mentioned as a no-nonsense type of coach but someone who could get through to the players. He is more than deserving of a chance to be the head person on a team and working for his alma mater could be cool for him.
It remains to be seen if Cassell will leave the Celtics but this chance could be too good to pass up if offered by Florida State.
