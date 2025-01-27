Is Derrick White Playing vs Rockets? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Report
The Boston Celtics will play the Houston Rockets for the final time in the 2024-25 season.
More Celtics: Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Not Surprised at Brandon Jennings Callout
The Celtics will look to win the season series over Houston after they took care of business against them on the road at the beginning of the new year.
Boston will also look for its 33rd win of the season and its 16th in front of its home fans. It will be Boston's first home game since Jan. 18 and will look to give its fans what they came for.
Unfortunately, the Celtics will be without their star guard, Derrick White, for this contest.
White was initially listed as questionable prior to the game but has been downgraded to out. He will miss his third game of the season.
White has been solid for the C's this season, averaging 15.9 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 37 percent from three in 44 games and 33.6 minutes of action.
The last time White was on the court, he was incredible, recording 23 points on 7-for-16 shooting from the field, five rebounds, and four assists across 36 minutes against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.
White played through a recent knee concern, scoring at least 20 points for the third time in the past five games.
Although his scoring numbers have been serviceable in those three games, issues have arisen in the remaining games.
White has scored in single digits in five of the past nine games. He has also shot a woeful 36.7 percent from the field over the previous two weeks.
The Celtics are favored in this matchup with a -6.5 spread and an over/under of 222.5.
Boston has been mediocre in their last 10 games (6-4) compared to the Rockets (8-2).
In Houston's last 10 games, they have averaged 121.3 points, 46.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 11.2 steals, and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.
The Celtics will look to get a win streak going and continue to climb up the Eastern Conference standings.
More Celtics: Kyrie Irving Praises Celtics For Taking 'Math' Approach to NBA Offense
Former Celtics Guard Listed as Strong Trade Fit For Multiple East Contenders
Celtics Predicted to Land Veteran Scoring Forward
For all the latest news and notes on the reigning champs, stay tuned to Celtics On SI.