Is Isaac Okoro Playing for Celtics vs Cavaliers? Final Injury Report Revealed
The Boston Celtics are 35-15 which is good for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference behind the 40-9 Cleveland Cavaliers, who they take on Tuesday evening.
Boston is in the midst of a three-game win streak and have won seven of their last 10 contests. Things seem to be slowly turning back to the pacing of the16-3 record the Celtics started the season with.
Knowing that they are taking on the current leaders of the East and the current holders of the league's best record, Boston will gladly take any advantage they can get heading into the matchup.
That advantage might just be on the latest NBA injury report that was released Tuesday.
The Cavaliers young guard has been ruled out once again for the contest against the Celtics.
In a relatively down year, while also dealing with his share of injuries sidelining him since Jan. 16, Okoro is averaging 5.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in almost ten fewer minutes per game than last season.
This is good news for the Celtics as the NBA's best team record-wise is not yet getting back a valuable asset to their squad.
Boston, on the other hand, is on the come up as four of the Cavaliers nine total losses this season came in the last 10 games.
Both teams know what it is like to have a hot start and subsequently get over-scrutinized for a rough path, but Boston's experience and leadership seem to give them the edge on the young Cleveland roster.
In the Celtics' last win of the three-game win streak, Boston saw a 118-110 defeat of the Philadelphia 76ers, but were down by as many as 26 late in the third quarter. After head coach Joe Mazzulla threatened to bench starters at halftime, Boston surged back and finished the game with a 38-16 fourth quarter showing.
Despite 34 points from 76ers star Tyrese Maxey, Jayson Tatum dropped 35 points, 11 assists, and added a steal and a block in the comeback.
