Is Jaylen Brown Playing vs Thunder? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Report
The Boston Celtics are on a good run right now. They have won five straight games despite not being at full health for any of them.
Kristaps Porzingis missed every single one of those games with a mystery illness. Yet, the Celtics are still stacking up victories.
Part of the reason they have been able to do that is because Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to put up good numbers. As long as they are both out there, they can win almost every game.
Boston is about to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night in a battle of two of the best teams in the NBA.
Read more: Celtics Legend Cedric Maxwell Doesn’t Hold Back on Kristaps Porzingis Missing Games
Heading into this matchup that features two teams that could make the NBA Finals, Brown has popped up on the injury report.
Brown was listed as probable due to right knee posterior impingement. It's the same injury that had him miss the 76ers game last week.
Brown will play in this game.
The Celtics are trying to prove that they can beat the best teams in the NBA. They have a 2-3 record against the top teams in each conference, the Cavs and the Thunder.
Beating the Thunder on Wednesday night would give them a lot of confidence that they should be taken seriously as a title contender. Boston has a chance to get another win without being fully healthy.
Being healthy is the top priority for the Celtics for the rest of the season. They just haven't been able to get all of their starters out there at the same time.
More Celtics news: Celtics Injury Report: Kristaps Porzingis Upgraded for Thunder Game
Boston still believes that they can repeat as NBA champions if they are healthy when the playoffs come. The issue is that they don't have much evidence that they can get healthy when that time comes.
As long as they can have Brown and Tatum on the court at the same time, they have a shot to win against any team they play.
So far this season, Brown is averaging 23.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.
More Boston Celtics news: Kendrick Perkins All In On Celtics Repeating as NBA Champions This Year
Celtics' Victory Over Lakers is Most-Watched Regular Season Game in Years
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.