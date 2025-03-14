Is Jayson Tatum Playing vs Heat? Celtics Release Injury Report
The Boston Celtics will be taking on the Miami Heat tonight as they try to get back into the win column. Following a bad loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their last outing, Boston will be looking to get back on track.
More news: Celtics Could Send Veteran Champion to East Contender in Offseason Move
However, they could be very shorthanded for this game against Miami. Multiple crucial players have been listed on the injury report heading into this game.
One of which is star forward Jayson Tatum who is dealing with some right knee tendinopathy. Tatum was listed as questionable entering the game and will play in this contest.
In addition to Tatum, Boston also has others banged up heading into the game. Guard Derrick White, center Kristaps Porzingis, forward Jaylen Brown, and others have all been listed on the injury report as well.
Read more: Derrick White Injury Status For Celtics vs Heat
Having Tatum on the floor completely changes everything for the Celtics. His ability to put the team on his shoulders at any given time offers Boston something that most teams don't have.
For the season, Tatum has been playing lights out. The All-Star has averaged 27.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
Boston relies heavily on Tatum each night so his presence on the court is paramount. But the Celtics are also trying to navigate how to best manage rest as the postseason inches closer.
The Celtics currently sit in the No. 2 seed of the Eastern Conference standings, holding a record of 47-19. They remain 8.5 games back of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot and 5.5 games up on the New York Knicks, who hold the No. 3 spot.
Boston is in a rare spot of being able to have some cushion in where they will likely land come playoff time. Since they are pretty much locked into the No. 2 seed, they can afford to be cautious with players heading toward the finish line of the regular season.
More Celtics news:
Celtics Legend Cedric Maxwell Doesn’t Hold Back on Kristaps Porzingis Missing Games
Kendrick Perkins All In On Celtics Repeating as NBA Champions This Year
Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis Reveals He Has Been Dealing With Mysterious 'Illness'
Celtics Ownership Bidding War Heats Up With New Submission Deadline
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.