Is Jrue Holiday Playing vs Clippers? Final Celtics Injury Report Revealed
The Boston Celtics are 30-13 as things currently stand in the basketball world which is good for the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference.
Coming off of a 125-85 pounding against the Golden State Warriors Monday, including a 43-point third quarter, things were seemingly back to normal for the defending champions.
Boston found themselves on a mini-skid going 6-4 in their last 10 games.
Jayson Tatum lead the way in scoring with 22 points and added nine rebounds and seven assists in 28 minutes of play, while Kristaps Porzingis followed with 18 points in 22 minutes.
Another contributor was Jrue Holiday, adding 10 points and four rebounds of his own in 27 minutes of play. Holiday once again found himself on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers.
On the NBA's official injury report Wednesday afternoon, Holiday was listed as questionable. Holiday has a right shoulder impingement that is still nagging him hours before game time.
Holiday has been ruled out for the first leg of a back-to-back.
Holiday's lockdown defense would have been much needed against a red-hot Clippers team. L.A. has won four of their last five contests, winning four in a row before dropping a Monday night home game to the Chicago Bulls.
Holiday is having a productive, albeit down, season. He is averaging 11.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 2.2 less minutes per game compared to last season, the 34-year-old is also averaging one steal per contest, slightly up since the 2023-24 campaign.
Holiday continuously proves to be the X factor come playoff time as he did last season to help clinch Boston's 18th franchise championship. In the playoff run, he averaged 13.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists, all up from his regular season totals.
The Celtics will play both Los Angeles basketball clubs back-to-back starting with the Clippers Wednesday night, and followed by the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday evening. Thursday's matchup will be nationally broadcast on TNT, truTV, and streaming on Max.
