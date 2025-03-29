Is Payton Pritchard Playing vs Spurs? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Report
The Boston Celtics will be taking on the San Antonio Spurs later today as they try to go for their eighth straight win. Boston has been on a roll of late, winning nine of their previous 10 games overall.
More news: Kristaps Porzingis Confirms Jayson Tatum Butts Heads With Celtics Medical Staff
But entering this game, the Celtics are dealing with some injury concerns. Guard Payton Pritchard has been ruled out of this contest due to a hip injury.
In addition to Pritchard being out, the Celtics will also be without center Al Horford for the contest. Horford was ruled out due to a toe issue he is dealing with.
However, the Celtics are built to withstand this type of injury to their core roster. Boston is one of the deepest teams across the NBA, and they have the depth to deal with these injury issues on any given night.
However, losing Pritchard for this game will hurt the bench unit. The guard has emerged as one of the top bench options around the league this season.
Pritchard has been seen as one of the best betting options to win the Sixth Man of the Year honor for this season. On the year, he has averaged 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 0.9 steals per game.
The Celtics thrive off the bench unit, providing a spark in games, so others will need to step up. But even with this absence, the Celtics will be getting star forward Jayson Tatum back for this contest.
Tatum missed the last game against the Phoenix Suns but wasn't listed on the injury report ahead of this contest. This is huge for Boston and gives them their leader back on the court.
Read more: Celtics Upgrade Injury Status of Jayson Tatum Ahead of Game vs Spurs
Boston remains pretty much locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference standings, giving them some cushion down the stretch of the season. Instead of having to play players to protect a seed, they have the luxury of offering some extra rest before the playoffs officially start in a few weeks.
More Celtics news:
Bill Simmons Reveals Multi-Year Plan For Celtics to Land Cooper Flagg
Brian Windhorst Reveals Biggest X-Factor For Celtics to Repeat
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Talks Mental Challenges of Knee Injury
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.