Jalen Brunson Has Choice Comment for Celtics' Jayson Tatum After Achilles Injury
The Boston Celtics are on the brink of elimination. They will do their best to keep their season alive in a crucial do-or-die Game 5 on Wednesday.
The Celtics will look to extend their season without their superstar forward, Jayson Tatum. Tatum is ruled out for the rest of the series and possibly beyond due to a ruptured Achilles in his right foot. It was a brutal and devastating injury that will affect not only the Celtics' title chances but their long-term success.
Tatum has firmly cemented his place among the NBA’s elite, even if he doesn’t always get the widespread recognition that status commands. Still, not everyone overlooks his impact. Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson offered glowing praise for Tatum ahead of Game 5, acknowledging the forward's talent and all-around game.
"I feel for (Tatum), it's an unfortunate situation for a player like him. The league needs Jayson Tatum. What he's been able to do in his career is incredible ... he still has a long time to make an impact ... you see a player like that go down, it's not good," said Brunson.
Brunson and Tatum have been going at each other for all series long, going shot for shot, especially in the thriller that was Game 4. Tatum had one of the best games of the playoffs and certainly of the series.
Before Tatum exited late in Game 4, he recorded 42 points on a stellar 16-of-28 shooting from the field, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in 40 minutes of action.
As for Brunson, he has been equally spectacular. He is averaging 28.0 points per game in the series, 4.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc in four games.
The debate throughout the season has centered on whether Tatum deserves to be considered the face of the NBA. While opinions remain divided, Brunson’s recent praise adds weight to the argument that Tatum is held in high esteem among his peers.
Despite his youth, Tatum has already played a central role in some of the most significant moments on basketball’s biggest stage—an experience few can claim at this point in their careers.
