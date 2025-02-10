Jaylen Brown Injury Status For Celtics vs Heat
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Miami Heat for the second time of the season in what will be their first trip to South Beach.
The Celtics will look for their 38th win of the season and their 22nd on the road. Boston has an impressive road record, and they'll look to continue their success away from the TD Garden.
While that is the case, the Celtics could be without their star guard and reigning Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown. Brown was listed as questionable before the game and absent from Monday morning's shootaround.
Brown is listed as questionable due to a knee issue. Fellow Celtics star Jayson Statum was also absent from the shootaround.
Brown is in danger of missing his first contest since Jan. 3 due to swelling in his right knee.
Sam Hauser could see an increased role if the star swingman is ruled out. Over his last five outings, Brown has averaged 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists across 34.0 minutes per game.
If Brown and Tatum are held out, there could be many opportunities for guys like Hauser and Payton Pritchard.
The last time Brown was on the court, he did not have his best outing. While the Celtics took care of business against the New York Knicks, Brown only scored 12 points on 5-for-14 shooting from the field, three rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in 32 minutes of action.
Still, the Celtics dominated, as they scored over 30 points in each and every quarter.
It'd be his eighth absence of the season if Brown were to miss. He has played in 46 games and has been tremendous for the C's, averaging 22.9 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three in 35.3 minutes of action.
The Celtics are 27-9 in Eastern Conference play. Boston is the NBA leader, averaging 17.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.9 percent from deep. Tatum leads the team, averaging 3.6 makes while shooting 36.1 percent from 3-point range.
The Heat recently traded away their superstar, Jimmy Butler, so their hopes of a great season have likely been thrown out the window.
The Celtics will look to take advantage of that and get the Heat below .500 for the first time since early December.
