Luke Kornet Drawing Interest From Celtics' Biggest Rival
The Boston Celtics are shedding salary this offseason, and everyone else in the NBA knows it. The rest of the NBA is going to look at their roster to see if they can get some guys in either a bargain trade or a nice free agent signing.
One of those players is Luke Kornet. This was the first season that the big man was able to contribute in a massive way in the NBA, and other teams have taken notice.
If the Celtics have to end up getting rid of Luke Kornet, their biggest rivals could end up benefiting from that.
Read more: Celtics All But Guaranteed Not to Move All-Star Amid Trade Rumors
The Celtics could end up losing Luke Kornet to the Lakers
There's a chance that Kornet could draw interest from the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are a team that desperately needs a center, and they are looking for better depth at that spot.
They could end up being interested in bringing Kornet in to help with their depth at center.
Kornet has shown that he can block shots near the rim and grab a ton of rebounds. He has shown the bones of a three-point shot, and that makes him valuable in free agency.
Boston had him on a very cheap contract this season. He is going to command more money in free agency, even if it's not a ton more money. That still might be too much to bring back to Boston.
The Celtics are in a very precarious cap situation. They won't be able to bring back fringe rotation pieces unless they do some serious unloading of other players.
More Celtics news: Celtics Projected to Keep Star Amid Trade Rumors
Kornet is the kind of player that the Celtics would like to bring back because he won't be commanding $11 or $12 million a year. He will be more in the $5-$6 millon per yera range.
Whether they will decide to bring him back will be determined by their ability to unload Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.
This season, Kornet averaged six points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He shot 66.8 percent from the field.
More Boston Celtics news: Top 5 Center Replacements For Celtics Amid Kristaps Porzingis Rumors
Celtics Could Consider Moving Superstar Despite Popular Belief
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.