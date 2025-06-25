NBA Teams Aggressively Pursuing Celtics Stars Jaylen Brown and Derrick White
The Boston Celtics could have a busy night ahead of them, as the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is set to begin on Wednesday.
The Celtics have already made two monumental moves to their roster, trading away two key players, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, in a span of a day.
Losing these two players is indeed a massive loss, but it was the right move to avoid another season of being under the second apron. While they have already made plenty of moves to get under the second apron, there is a possibility that they aren't done making adjustments to their roster.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Celtics have received multiple calls for their two-star guards, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.
“Teams are calling right now feverishly, trying to get their hands on [Jaylen Brown or Derrick White]. But again, the preference is to keep them.”
Brown has been pivotal for the Celtics since the moment he arrived in Beantown. He helped the team secure their 18th title in franchise history in 2024, but there is a chance we saw the last of him in the second round of the playoffs in the green and white.
Brown is coming off a season in which he battled through a knee issue that he eventually underwent surgery on. In the season, Brown averaged 22.2 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc in 34.3 minutes of action.
As for White, he has arguably played as the third-best player on the team for stretches in both the 2023-24 and last season. The 30-year-old has improved dramatically in his time in Boston, playing some of the best basketball of his career.
Last season alone was stellar for the former Colorado Buffaloes, as he averaged 16.4 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three-point range in 33.9 minutes of action over 76 games.
During his time in Beantown, White has been named to two All-Defensive teams. White is about to head into the first year of his four-year $118 million contract.
