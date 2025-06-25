NBA Insiders Offers Major Update on Celtics Trading Jaylen Brown, Derrick White Rumor
The Boston Celtics have already made big moves in the trade market.
The Celtics sent Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers and Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks. The two trades saved Boston $28 million in salaries and nearly $200 million in luxury taxes for next season.
More news: What Does Celtics Roster Look Like Following Blockbuster Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday Trade?
And now, shooting guard Jaylen Brown and point guard Derrick White have been drawing interest as potential trade targets around the NBA.
As the first round of the NBA draft begins on Wednesday at 5 pm PT, Boston may decide to trade Brown or White sometime before the draft. The Celtics have the No. 28 pick in the first round, which is third-to-last of all NBA teams, so trading one of the guards could get Boston an earlier first-round pick.
However, NBA insider Jake Fischer said he does not believe the Celtics will trade Brown or White, as Boston has been expressing their desire to keep the pair since May.
More news: Jaylen Brown Drawing Strong Interest From Unexpected West Team
The Celtics need to figure out an alternative plan for replacing forward Jayson Tatum, who tore his Achilles tendon during the playoffs. Tatum was one of three players across the NBA to tear their Achilles during the playoffs and will likely be out for the entire 2025-26 season.
With the trading of Holiday and Porzingis and absence of Tatum, Brown and White are two of the Celtics’ best players remaining for next season.
White averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 76 regular season games, while Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 63 games.
Brown underwent arthroscopic surgery on June 11 to repair a lingering knee injury. But fortunately for the Celtics, the four-time NBA All-Star, who is signed to a five-year, $304 million contract, is expected to be healthy by training camp.
Boston also agreed to a four-year, $129.5 million contract extension with White after winning the NBA championship in 2024.
The Celtics could ultimately decide to get rid of Brown or White's expensive contracts but as of now, it seems Boston wants to keep the duo on their roster.
More news: NBA Insider Shares Major Theory on Celtics Potentially Moving Jaylen Brown
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Receiving 'Significant Interest' From Multiple Teams
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.