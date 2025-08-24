Paul Pierce Reveals Celtics Have ‘Brotherhood’ of Ex-Players
The Boston Celtics as a franchise boast some of the most decorated names of all time. That's what happens when you win a league-record 18 titles.
And those names have always been more than willing to lend a helping hand to subsequent generations.
Hall of Fame Boston small forward Paul Pierce recently chatted with former three-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman on the latter's show, "Games with Names," about Boston's deep bench of retired legends who functioned as a support system to him in his early days.
The 2008 Finals MVP explained how some prior Hall of Famers helped make his transition to the pros out of Kansas easier.
"You gotta understand the history, the brand. You're talking about one of the most historical franchises. So when I first got there [in 1998], all the former players were always coming back to the games — Bill Russell, John Havlicek, [Bob] Cousy and stuff. I would talk to them. I had their numbers, I would call them. And it is a brotherhood, man."
Pierce, who grew up a Los Angeles Lakers fan, proceeded to expound on the power of Boston as a sports town.
"I tell people that Boston is the best sports town in all of America," Pierce said.
"Not even close," Edelman said. "Especially in the span that we got to play in."
"That era, everybody won a championship," Pierce noted.
It's true, all four of Boston's major sports teams claimed hardware between 2001 and 2018. The Tom Brady-led Patriots won six Super Bowls (in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018), the Boston Red Sox claimed four World Series titles (in 2004, 2007, 2013 and 2018), Pierce led the Celtics to the 2008 title (and the 2010 Finals), and the Boston Bruins won the 2011 Stanley Cup.
Paul Pierce Became a Big Part of Celtics Lore, Too
Pierce suited up for Boston from 1998-2013. He was named to 10 All-Star teams in that span and four All-NBA squads. Pierce was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, along with his Hall of Fame Celtics champion comrades Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.
Across an 18-year career for the Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and L.A. Clippers, the 6-foot-8 wing averaged 19.7 points on .445/.368/.806 shooting splits, 5.6 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks a night.
