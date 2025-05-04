Predictions For Celtics vs Knicks Playoff Series
The Boston Celtics are in line for a fun series in the second round with their Northeast rival New York Knicks. After dispatching the Orlando Magic in five games, the Celtics have lots of momentum heading into the second round and will be well-rested.
The Knicks took out the Detroit Pistons in six games, so they should serve as a relatively formidable foe. They are led by Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and multiple solid wings. They match up decently well with the Celtics, so it should be an interesting series.
Brunson will have to compete with Jrue Holiday (if he's healthy) and Derrick White in the backcourt, who are both great defenders who can give Brunson problems.
The Pistons had Ausar Thompson, who did a decent job against Brunson, but the Pistons didn't have the multiple defensive options the Celtics do. Even Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could hold their own against Brunson if necessary.
In the frontcourt, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Luke Kornet may all struggle on switches with Brunson, but they are fine matchups for Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson.
On the wings, the Knicks are one of the few teams that have players who can match up with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart all have a solid combination of long arms, strength, and height to at least give them problems.
Regarding bench depth, the Celtics are slightly better in that area. Payton Pritchard won Sixth-Man-of-the-Year for a reason, and Al Horford is a great vet off the bench. The Knicks have Miles McBride, Cameron Payne, and Mitchell Robinson mainly off the bench. They are all solid players, but not consistent, productive players.
The Knicks rely a bit too much on the starting lineup, which should serve as a huge advantage for the Celtics. Even if they struggle to beat the Knicks early in the series, they should be able to outlast the Knicks.
To predict the outcome of the series, the main advantage for the Celtics is their depth and the rest they have gotten before the start of the series. That should allow Jrue Holiday to get healthy, and dominate the Knicks with their superior talent.
The Knicks are a good team, but are no match for the Celtics, both in terms of top-end talent and depth. They should give the Celtics a tough series, but the final outcome may not make the series seem tough.
The Celtics should take care of business at home and pull off one win on the road.
Prediction: Celtics in 5
