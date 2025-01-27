Celtics Predicted to Part With $29M All-Star For Massive Haul
The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA but they seem to have hit a rut. Many believe that it's just a mini-slump but Boston has lacked focus at different times this season.
With the trade deadline coming up, it's not likely that the Celtics will make any major moves but there is always a chance. Boston has been linked with a few players and if the front office wanted to make a splash, they have the pieces in place to make it happen.
In this new trade idea, Boston does exactly that and parts with one of their core players. The deal would be between the Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and Utah Jazz.
Using the Spotrac trade machine, here is what a deal could look like between the three teams:
Celtics receive: Walker Kessler, Bruce Brown Jr., and Patty Mills
Raptors receive: Jordan Clarkson, Taylor Hendricks, and a 2026 second-round draft pick
Jazz receive: Kristaps Porzingis, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2031 first-round draft pick, and a 2026 second-round draft pick
Adding both Kessler and Brown Jr. could provide a massive spark for this team even if it meant losing Porzingis in the process. While Porzingis has been a key piece to this team, his injury history is fairly concerning.
Kessler has been one of the most coveted players across the NBA and could be a real game-changer for the Celtics. The big man doesn't space the floor like Porzingis but he is one of the best defenders in the game today.
Brown Jr. and Mills would provide more depth for the Celtics off the bench.
Utah won't part with Kessler for anything under two first-round picks so Boston would need to give up a ton for him. But it could be worth it to land Kessler while he is still on his rookie contract.
The Celtics are in the business of winning titles right now with this group but even teams like this have limits. With the new CBA restrictions now in place, Boston could have a very hard time building a team around the stars so this deal would provide them with some ease.
This move would not only make Boston strong on the court but it would also allow them to have some additional financial flexibility. Brown Jr. is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season and Kessler will be making under $5 million next season.
More Celtics news:
Kyrie Irving Praises Celtics For Taking 'Math' Approach to NBA Offense
Jayson Tatum Joins LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Ridiculous Stat Line
For all the latest news and notes on the reigning champs, stay tuned to Celtics On SI.