Celtics G League Guard Goes Off For 34 Points, Could Boston Bring Him to NBA?
The Boston Celtics are sitting at the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 49-19.
Winning seven of the last 10 contests, and their last two in a row, there were a lot of bright spots despite an all too close 115-113 win against the Brooklyn Nets.
More news: Celtics Predicted to Chase $8M Center From West Powerhouse This Offseason
After missing the last eight games, Kristaps Porzingis returned in a major way and dropped an efficient 24 points on 9-16 shooting. 14 of those came in the fourth quarter when Boston needed it most.
Payton Pritchard casually added 22 points, six rebounds, and two steals off the bench while Jayson Tatum poured in 20 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.
The second half surge by Brooklyn was somewhat concerning, and the Celtics will play the Nets once again Tuesday — this time back in Boston — but at this point in the season, there is no reason to make rushed decisions.
If the Celtics were in the market for adding a little more depth at the guard position, however, they should look no further than Maine.
More news: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Channels Kobe Bryant With Road Game Mindset
The Maine Celtics — Boston's G League affiliate — saw an extremely promising game by guard JD Davison.
The 22-year-old dropped 34 points, five assists, five rebounds, and two blocks Sunday on the way to a 115-110 over the Greensboro Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets' G League affiliate.
Davison has been dazzling Maine this season averaging 25.1 points, 7.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game. In terms of NBA experience, Davison has only played 29 games in the league.
This season, he has made nine appearances for an average of 4.3 minutes per game. In that time he has scored 1.3 points per contest.
With the playoffs around the corner, Davison could be a spark off the bench, or at the very least, a trusted backup who knows the organization and the system of which Boston plays.
After all, championship winning head coach Joe Mazzulla also started his career in Maine as an assistant coach.
More news: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Takes Shot at 76ers Following Latest Signing Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Applauds Jayson Tatum for Commitment to Playing Every Game Celtics News: Jayson Tatum, Joe Mazzulla React to Kristaps Porzingis Return to Lineup
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.