Ticket Prices For Celtics-Knicks Game 3 Skyrocket
The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks are clashing in one of the biggest rivalries in the NBA in recent years, and the ticket prices to attend the games reflect the high interest in watching these teams battle.
The rivalry has been dominated by the Celtics, yet the Knicks have made it clear they aim to dethrone the reigning champions, and their fans are hopeful this could be their year.
According to TickPicks, a ticket to Madison Square Garden costs a staggering $509 for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
That is the price of the cheapest seats at the arena, while courtside seats cost a boat-load of money to attend.
The prices are likely due to the passionate fanbase of the Knicks, who are very critical when the team performs poorly, but hype up and support their team like no other when they are competing for a championship.
This edition of the Knicks has particularly captured the fanbase like no other team in recent memory, thanks to the grit of guard Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby, all of whom seem to connect deeply with New York.
Given the legitimate belief in the team, fans are likely to be extremely loud, and it will probably live up to its reputation as one of the most hostile crowds for the away team.
This atmosphere will likely boost the Knicks players as long as they stay competitive in the game.
The excitement and anticipation for Knicks fans likely grew tenfold when the Knicks secured a dramatic upset victory at TD Garden, which was filled with twists and turns.
The game went into overtime after both teams failed to score in the final seconds, providing the Knicks an opportunity to finish strong and capitalize on the Celtics’ poor performance of shooting 15-for-60 from beyond the arc.
Whether the Knicks capture Game 2 or not, MSG will be raucous, and the Celtics will face a monumental challenge in silencing the crowd, giving the reigning champs their first big test in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
