Wild Numbers May Forecast Celtics Playoff Fate

The 2024-25 Celtics became just the 5th team in franchise history to post a scoring differential of +9.0 or better.



2023-24 - +11.3

2007-08 - +10.2

1985-86 - +9.4

1961-62 - +9.2

** 2024-25 - +9.1



Each of the previous 4 went on to win the NBA Finals.