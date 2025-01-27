Will Al Horford Play? Celtics Release Full Injury Report vs Rockets
The Boston Celtics are set to host the Houston Rockets after their four-game West Coast road trip.
The Celtics will look for their 33rd win of the season on Monday and get back to a winning streak after their dominant win on Saturday.
Boston will be relatively healthy and luckily, they will have their veteran center on the court, Al Horford. With the veteran being in, Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta are candidates for a minutes as well.
Horford has played in each of the Celtics' last two games since he sat out of Wednesday's win over the Clippers due to a left toe sprain.
The 38-year-old was solid the last time he was on the court. In 19 minutes off the bench against the Dallas Mavericks, Horford recorded four points on 2-for-8 shooting from the field, six rebounds, and one assist, and was a +16 on the plus/minus category.
Horford has been solid in vital minutes this season. In 36 games played, he is averaging 8.1 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 blocks while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from three in 26.8 minutes of action.
The Celtics struggled out of the gate against the Mavericks but found their groove towards the end of the first quarter, and they did not look back.
This matchup between the Rockets will be their final of the season against Houston. The last time these two faced each other, the Celtics easily handled them, 109-86 on Jan. 3 in Houston.
Derrick White was the Celtics' leading scorer with 23 points, and four other Celtics scored in double digits.
The Celtics enter as home favorites in this matchup with a -6.5 spread.
The Celtics are 15-8 on their home court.
The Rockets are 15-7 in road games. Houston is sixth in the Western Conference, scoring 114.2 points per game and is shooting 45.0 percent.
Houston has been playing great basketball in their last 10 games, recording an 8-2 win-loss record and averaging 121.3 points, 46.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 11.2 steals, and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field.
The Celtics are 6-4 in their last 10 games, averaging 112.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.4 steals, and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field.
