Former Celtics All-Star Rajon Rondo Wants to Reunite 2008 Championship Team
The 2008 Boston Celtics were a great team. It started when the Celtics made the trades for Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to pair with Paul Pierce. It was the first Big Three that the league had seen in a while.
That Celtics team helped Boston win a championship for the first time in 32 years. It was a significant moment for a city that is used to having its basketball team in the mix for titles.
Since that championship run ended, the 2008 team has fractured. There are members of that team who now hate other members because of decisions that were made.
A lot of it stems from Ray Allen's decision to sign with the Miami Heat. That decision netted him another championship to end his career.
Multiple members of that team did not take kindly to that decision. Since then, the 2008 team has been fractured, and they haven't reunited.
Rajon Rondo was a young point guard on that team. He was a key part of that run but also has a history of being prickly.
Rondo wants to get the team back together for the fans. He mentioned on Run It Back that anytime he sees someone else, it's all love from him.
Rondo thinks that enough time has passed that these guys need to get back together. He thinks that time has healed a lot of the wounds that were there in the past.
He knows that the fans would love to see the entire 2008 team together for a reunion. It would also be good for everyone to patch things up.
Of course, they would have to wait for Glen Davis to get out of prison before that was to happen. He's currently in prison after being convicted of fraud in relation to the NBA's health and benefit welfare program.
Rondo would like to see everyone together so they can reminisce about the good times that everyone had together. Celtics fans would certainly love to see that happen.
Rondo averaged 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game in his career.
