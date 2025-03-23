Will Kristaps Porzingis Play vs Blazers? Celtics Release Injury Report
The Boston Celtics will be taking on the Portland Trail Blazers today as they search for their fifth straight win. Boston enters this game as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and will look to back more damage to the small lead the Cleveland Cavaliers have on them for the top seed.
This game against the Trail Blazers offers them a chance to keep things rolling. The Celtics have won nine of their past 10 games as they get set to square off against Portland today.
However, they will be without a few key players in this game. Star center Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out of this contest due to conditioning.
The Celtics will also be without star point guard Jrue Holiday and star forward Jaylen Brown for this game. But they will have the services of star forward Jayson Tatum.
But losing Porzingis does hurt as he gives Boston a legitimate presence in the middle of the painted area. Porzingis has the ability to not only defend the rim well but he can help space the floor very effectively as well.
Porzingis just came back from dealing with a lingering illness that kept him out of the lineup for a while. It seems that the Celtics are allowing him to ease his way into everything as he full recovers.
“I’m not feeling my best but just trying to maybe create a bit more, and that leads to more opportunities for myself and good looks,” Porzingis told NBC Sports Boston.
The Celtics will need Porzingis to be healthy as the postseason gets going here soon. Having him on the floor changes everything for them and makes them twice as dangerous.
Boston is looking to repeat as NBA champions and they have a great chance to make it happen if they can have good health luck. The Celtics are a true force to be dealt with and no team in the NBA wants to see them in the postseason.
