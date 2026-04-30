6 Boston Celtics Thoughts Heading Into Game 6 vs. Sixers, Including Confusing Offense

The Boston Celtics are headed to Philadelphia for Game 6 of their opening-round series. The Celtics are still heavy favorites for the game and series, but there are some bits of panic wafting through the Celtics-sphere.

Here are six thoughts about the Celtics heading into Game 6.

► The Celtics will be fine.

They played their worst quarter of the season in Game 5 and they were still only down six with 5:58 to go. They had some wide open, very clean, usually automatic looks throughout the next few minutes. The Sixers aren’t winning three in a row against these Celtics.

At the same time, the Celtics are doomed in the playoffs if they don’t fix the fixable stuff. Offensive execution has to be better. They need to be able to set their defense, get stops, and get some runs together against the Sixers.

This is something we heavily discussed on the new Locked On Celtics podcast:

► I have no idea why Jaylen Brown was so intent on attacking Paul George in Game 5. George guarded him for 8:26, according to NBA tracking data, and Brown shot 2-10.

I’m not the biggest fan of isolation play, but if Brown is going to attack someone, make it Tyrese Maxey, Andre Drummond, or Joel Embiid. George is older, but he’s still long and a naturally good wing defender.

It’s one of many offensive decisions I couldn't understand.

► I’m also very confused by how the Celtics completely avoided attacking Embiid in the paint. Over and over, they dribbled away from Embiid like he was Victor Wembanyama instead of attacking him and making him defend.

They passed up interior passes and lobs, seemingly, because Embiid was in the vicinity. He’s not a threat to break any of that stuff up. He’s not getting to lobs. He’s not blocking many shots at the rim. Challenge him!

► The Celtics offense is getting thrown off by how much holding is allowed. Look at this snap action (Spain pick-and-roll) in real time and look at how off-kilter it looks. Then focus on Derrick White and Tyrese Maxey in the middle.

The Celtics need to either start flopping to get these calls or try some other things to combat this because those two dudes were flat out doing a tango out there.

I’m all for physical play, but grabbing and holding without consequence is too much.

On the other end of the floor, the Celtics need to stop hunting for fouls. I'm tired of watching Tatum and Brown fling garbage towards the rim because they feel a little contact, then complaining to the refs when the call isn't made.

Tatum and Brown are not practitioners of the dark arts of foul-grifting. They're not good at it. These plays almost always just lead to misses, run-outs, and frustration.

► This foul by Neemias Queta is one of the worst fouls I’ve seen a player commit.

The Sixers were in the bonus, so that gave them two points. Not only that, cheap fouls like this put him in a position to get into foul trouble, so when an understandable foul happens, he has to sit.

Queta is one of the most important players on the Celtics, and he’s spent a whole season earning the kind of respect that makes that foul so infuriating. I expect so much more out of him, and that we’re not getting that level of poise is starting to get alarming.

He needs to be better, and he needs to get there right away.

► Derrick White is in the worst offensive funk of his time in Boston, but this isn’t the time to give up on him.

I would love to see a set that opens things up for him to get downhill. He needs to get to his floater game and unlock some of the confidence. Maybe get him a foul or two and get him to the line.

He wasn’t impactful at all in Game 5, which is something you rarely see. I’m not sure when his shooting will come around, but I expect something better out of him in Game 6.