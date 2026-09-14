Celtics Center On Potential Starting Role: 'That’s a [Mazzulla] thing to figure out'
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The Boston Celtics open up training camp in two weeks, officially beginning work on a fascinating season that has reshaped the team.
Obviously, the team will begin a season without Jaylen Brown for the first time in a decade, which will make things very different. But they will also begin the season with some new faces in the mix.
One of them, Mitchell Robinson, addresses a major need for the Celtics. It pairs him with Neemias Queta, who is coming off a breakout season, to give Boston its most consistent center play for a long time. He and Queta will bring some consistency to the position, with both being strong screeners, rollers, and finishers around the rim. They're not the same, but they're close enough stylistically that the playbook won’t change much with either in the lineup.
That does raise a question, though, about the distribution of their minutes. There are strong arguments to be made for each of them to start games. Speaking at a community event this past weekend, Queta shrugged off any potential controversy over who starts and who comes off the bench.
“That’s a Joe [Mazzulla] thing to figure out,” Queta said, via the Boston Globe. “I’m just out there welcoming my new teammates with open arms. Mitchell is going to be a great addition for us. I’m extremely happy that I don’t have to go against him any more because he used to get all these rebounds, so it’s going to be good to have him on our side.”
The argument for starting Robinson rests mostly in avoiding his biggest weakness: free throw shooting. Starting Robinson eliminates the intentional fouling strategy Joe Mazzulla employed often against the New York Knicks when Robinson was hurting the Celtics.
Aside from that, there is a case to be made that Robinson is more athletic than Queta, and therefore might be a better option to pair with Jayson Tatum, giving Tatum an extra beat or two to decide whether he’ll shoot or pass off pick-and-rolls.
The argument for Queta starting is his familiarity with the team, giving Boston a more seamless start to the season rather than forcing the team to integrate both Robinson and Paul George at the same time. Queta has certainly earned a larger role with the Celtics, and that usually means starting.
Mazzulla often bristles at the importance placed on starting versus coming off the bench. The Celtics will always default to whichever combinations give them the best chance to win. And even if Queta comes off the bench, he’ll probably play more minutes than Robinson and finish games … not to mention the fact that Queta will probably start half the time anyway as Robinson avoids back-to-backs and misses time with injuries.
The argument over which center should start and which should come off the bench can end up sounding like Vizzini trying to figure out which cup is poisoned with iocane powder. Ultimately, the Celtics will have no choice but to drink from the cup. We’ll just hope whichever choice Mazzulla makes has a better outcome.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis