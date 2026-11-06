Celtics Look to Pile On Shorthanded Hornets: Starters, Injury Report and a Prediction
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The Boston Celtics continue their NBA Cup group schedule Friday in Charlotte. The Hornets have lost five straight, and are dealing with a bunch of injuries.
Records: Celtics 6-2 (5-0 home, 1-2 road); Hornets 3-6 (2-3 home, 1-3 road)
Broadcast details
- Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET, Spectrum Center, Charlotte
- TV: NBC Sports Boston, NBA League Pass
Projected Starters
- Celtics: Derrick White, Paul George, Hugo Gonzalez, Jayson Tatum, Neemias Queta
- Hornets: Sion James, Coby White, Brandon Miller, Naz Reid, Ryan Kalkbrenner
Officials:
Tony Brothers (#25), Marat Kogut (#32), Brent Haskill (#92)
Injury report
- Celtics: Payton Pritchard (right eye abrasion) is available.
- Hornets: Grant Williams (hamstring) and Kon Knueppel (leg), Dennis Schröder (thigh), and Moussa Diabaté (quad) are all out.
Here's your full-season Celtics guide, with the full roster, schedule, salaries, and more.
Season Series
This is the first of four meetings between the teams this season.
The Teams Coming In
Boston beat Milwaukee 109-102 at home without Jayson Tatum, who was resting. The Celtics lost a 22-point lead but held on late. Two days earlier the Celtics lost 109-93 in Houston. The Celtics are eighth in offense, seventh in defense, and have a +6.6 net rating.
Charlotte has lost five straight, most recently a 114-104 loss in Brooklyn on Wednesday and a 124-91 home loss to Detroit two nights before that. Their offense is currently last in the league, and their defense is 19th, giving them a -11.2 net rating.
Three Keys to the Game
Turnovers: The Hornets 20.1% turnover rate is the worst in the NBA, and the 21.9 points off turnovers opponents score off those turnovers is third-worst. The Celtics are one of the best in the league in forcing turnovers, so this has a recipe for getting out of hand quickly.
Holding onto a lead: The Hornets offense is awful, and Boston’s defense is good. This a recipe for another big Boston lead. And while every team makes a run, it would be nice if Boston was able to hold onto the lead for once. We’ll be watching the late lineups to see if the trend of struggles around the 9:00-7:00 minute mark of the fourth continues.
Keep Brandon Miller inefficient: Miller’s true shooting percentage is down to 47% because he’s awful from three (26.7%) and just as bad from two (45.7%)
Keep him out of the corner and contest him at the rim. That's the formula. The Hornets don’t have many other options right now outside of Coby White and Naz Reid, so keep Miller off balance and things should be fine.
Prediction
More than anything, I’m looking for Boston’s guards to get their shooting touch back. If the Celtics do, in fact, start Queta, he might be enough to free up shooters and create some vertical space.
On top of that, Jayson Tatum loves playing in Charlotte so he can put on a show for his Duke fans. And because this is a cup game, there's incentive to keep piling it on, so I think this one goes down as a Boston blowout, 121-96.
Make sure you come back for postgame coverage here on Celtics On SI, and on the Locked On Celtics podcast.
John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis