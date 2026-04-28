Jaylen Brown Drops New Nickname for Teammate, Who Immeidiately Tries to Shut It Down

Baylor Scheierman has carved out a very nice role for himself in this second season with the Boston Celtics. He’s proven to be a very good defender, with size and foot speed to hang with most wings. He’s a good rebounder, crashing the offensive boards from the corners to extend possessions, and he’s dialed in his three-point shot, shooting 40% in the playoffs and 43% since coming off the bench (and 6-13 in the playoffs).

“He just makes timely plays, timely baskets,” Jaylen Brown said after Boston’s Game 4 win in Philadelphia. “And those rebounds are big for us, so his development has been great as well. Sometimes it falls under the radar with all the other guys that we have, but Baylor’s been very significant for our success, and tonight was an example of, just in his minutes, he just won every little play and on top of that made some big shots. So big-time game for Baylor.”

It’s been a big season for Scheierman, full of big moments and big shots. He even got the thumbs up celebration out of it … and apparently a new nickname as well.

“Baylor’s been big-time. We call him Big- Shot Bob around here,” Brown said, seemingly making a reference to Robert Horry. Asked to explain, he said, “I mean, he’s got the mullet. I don’t know. That’s what he calls himself. I’m just being a good friend.”

Oh, well, then. Case closed. If that's what Scheierman calls himself …

… wait, I’m being told there's a disagreement here.

Screenshot

“JB is my guy but I gotta shut this one down lol,” he tweeted. “I’ve never been called nor called myself this once. Appreciate the love though JB.”

Notice Hugo Gonzalez chiming in at the bottom, piling onto what’s obviously a joke.

“Idk what you mean, we always call you like that, don’t be shy now,” Gonzalez fired back.

So it seems like the vet is trying to play a joke on the second-year guy. When Scheierman sat down for his post-shoot around session with the Boston media on Tuesday, the nickname question was the first one asked.

“What’s up with the nickname?” Abby Chin asked. “That’s not a thing?”

“You tell me,” Scheierman answered with a smile. “I got no idea. I’m just along for the ride.”

“Do you like it?”

“Uhhh, no comment. I didn’t come up with it. It's not my, you know, it is what it is.”

Baylor Scheierman on his Big Shot Bob nickname that Jaylen Brown said he goes by:



“You tell me. I got no idea.” 😭 https://t.co/dvayLnMkFU pic.twitter.com/kJLj5Zb0kj — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) April 28, 2026

So, the actual answer is probably more along the lines of ‘no, I hate it, but if I say how much I hate it, I’ll just make it stick.’

Obviously the boys are having a little fun at each other’s expense, which raises two questions here: Will Scheierman try to retaliate? And will this nickname actually stick?

It’ll take some guts to fire back at Brown, but if the Celtics close out their series against the Sixers tonight and have a few days off, it could be the perfect opportunity to get him back. The only question would be how.

As for the nickname, that's up to the fans. If we see a “Big Shot Bob” sign or hear a “Big Shot Bob” chant if he gets to the free throw line, then that's his name forever. He better brace himself for that possibility.