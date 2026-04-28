Jaylen Brown Drops New Nickname for Teammate, Who Immeidiately Tries to Shut It Down
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Baylor Scheierman has carved out a very nice role for himself in this second season with the Boston Celtics. He’s proven to be a very good defender, with size and foot speed to hang with most wings. He’s a good rebounder, crashing the offensive boards from the corners to extend possessions, and he’s dialed in his three-point shot, shooting 40% in the playoffs and 43% since coming off the bench (and 6-13 in the playoffs).
“He just makes timely plays, timely baskets,” Jaylen Brown said after Boston’s Game 4 win in Philadelphia. “And those rebounds are big for us, so his development has been great as well. Sometimes it falls under the radar with all the other guys that we have, but Baylor’s been very significant for our success, and tonight was an example of, just in his minutes, he just won every little play and on top of that made some big shots. So big-time game for Baylor.”
It’s been a big season for Scheierman, full of big moments and big shots. He even got the thumbs up celebration out of it … and apparently a new nickname as well.
“Baylor’s been big-time. We call him Big- Shot Bob around here,” Brown said, seemingly making a reference to Robert Horry. Asked to explain, he said, “I mean, he’s got the mullet. I don’t know. That’s what he calls himself. I’m just being a good friend.”
Oh, well, then. Case closed. If that's what Scheierman calls himself …
… wait, I’m being told there's a disagreement here.
“JB is my guy but I gotta shut this one down lol,” he tweeted. “I’ve never been called nor called myself this once. Appreciate the love though JB.”
Notice Hugo Gonzalez chiming in at the bottom, piling onto what’s obviously a joke.
“Idk what you mean, we always call you like that, don’t be shy now,” Gonzalez fired back.
So it seems like the vet is trying to play a joke on the second-year guy. When Scheierman sat down for his post-shoot around session with the Boston media on Tuesday, the nickname question was the first one asked.
“What’s up with the nickname?” Abby Chin asked. “That’s not a thing?”
“You tell me,” Scheierman answered with a smile. “I got no idea. I’m just along for the ride.”
“Do you like it?”
“Uhhh, no comment. I didn’t come up with it. It's not my, you know, it is what it is.”
So, the actual answer is probably more along the lines of ‘no, I hate it, but if I say how much I hate it, I’ll just make it stick.’
Obviously the boys are having a little fun at each other’s expense, which raises two questions here: Will Scheierman try to retaliate? And will this nickname actually stick?
It’ll take some guts to fire back at Brown, but if the Celtics close out their series against the Sixers tonight and have a few days off, it could be the perfect opportunity to get him back. The only question would be how.
As for the nickname, that's up to the fans. If we see a “Big Shot Bob” sign or hear a “Big Shot Bob” chant if he gets to the free throw line, then that's his name forever. He better brace himself for that possibility.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis