Jayson Tatum 'Sick' Over Donte DiVincenzo Achilles Injury, Offers to be a Resource
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PHILADELPHIA — Jayson Tatum knew it when he saw it. When Donte DiVincenzo fell to the floor early in Saturday night’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets, clutching at his calf, Tatum knew what he was looking at, because it was what he went through a year ago.
“I was definitely sick to my stomach yesterday seeing them go down cause I know exactly how he's feeling,” Tatum said after his Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of their opening-round series. “I know exactly what he has to go through.”
DiVincenzo ruptured his right Achilles tendon, and immediately followed Tatum’s critical first step of undergoing surgery the next day. The team announced DiVincenzo had flown to New York to see the same surgeon Tatum did, Dr. Martin O’Malley.
“I’m glad he got his surgery today,” Tatum said. “My thoughts and prayers have been with him. Hopefully it went successful, I have no doubt about that.”
The immediate surgery was a critical first step for Tatum, whose recovery has gone so well that it will undoubtedly become the blueprint for DiVincenzo and other athletes who might suffer the same injury. But Tatum understands how the surgery is just a first step for DiVincenzo, and also how devastating the first few days of the process can be. Tatum has been very open about all the self-doubt that went along with the injury, so while he is willing to offer DiVincenzo whatever support he needs, he’s also going to give DiVincenzo some space, first.
“I never want anybody to go through that injury and just what's to come in the rehab process,” Tatum said “I know for a fact I'm going to reach out to him at some point. It just happened yesterday and there’s a lot going on for him. You never want to see anybody injured, especially that one.”
An injury like this bonds people who go through it. The next one to suffer it always looks to the ones who have recovered from it for support. Others in a similar situation, like Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard, are almost certainly in the same headspace as Tatum, willing to share their own stories to support DiVincenzo has he goes through his journey.
Tatum didn’t know DiVincenzo outside of competing against him on the court. But that's about to change in a very big way.
“I'm gonna be a resource, reach out to him,” Tatum said. “He has me in his corner, whether he's gonna like it or not. I’ll definitely reach out to him soon.”
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis