There may be no hotter Boston Celtics topic right now than Mitchell Robinson and his early-season struggles. The Celtics used their full mid-level exception on Robinson, signing him to a three-year deal (the third year is a player option) and hoping he could become their starting center.

Instead, Joe Mazzulla went with Chris Cenac Jr. over Robinson against the Orlando Magic, and then again in a double-big fourth-quarter lineup that helped Boston nearly steal a win against the Denver Nuggets while Robinson sat on the bench.

This is not how fans saw it going.

Lost in the mess of the loss to Denver was, maybe, a sliver of hope for Robinson, early in the second quarter.

NBA.com

Robinson took the floor with Baylor Scheierman, Payton Pritchard, Paul George and Derrick White. It’s currently one of three five-man configurations including Robinson with a positive +/- this season (minimum 10 minutes played). And while it might still be too early to make any concrete determinations about Robinson and his play, the lineup data might show a path to making Robinson more impactful as he figures himself out.

There are six three-man groups with Robinson that are double-digit positive so far this season.

Mitchell Robinson with ... Plus: Paul George, Payton Pritchard 21 Paul George, Derrick White 19 Paul George, Jayson Tatum 17 Baylor Scheierman, Derrick White 17 Paul George, Baylor Scheierman 15 Paul George, Jordan Walsh 14

Are we noticing a trend here?

The Robinson/George pairing is +29 so far this season, 24 points better than Scheierman and 27 points better than White. Those are the only three positive pairings for Robinson. The Robinson pairing with Jayson Tatum is -31.

The pairing with Tatum has been a bit rough for Boston so far this season. They have not been able to connect on many alley-oops, highlighting how off their timing has been over 174 minutes together.

I can’t stress how difficult it is to have a negative +/- when sharing the floor with Tatum. He has historically been a monster in this category. Of all the two-man pairings with Tatum so far, only Robinson and Hugo Gonzalez are negatives, and Robinson’s -31 is nearly twice as bad as Gonzalez’s -16.

So what do we do here?

I don’t think there’s a world where they simply don’t share the floor together. It’s still way too early to pull the plug on trying to figure that out. At the same time, the data is pointing the Celtics in a very clear direction here.

Robinson plus George equals good. Robinson plus Tatum equals bad.

Maybe, at least for now, they should lean into that a bit more. That would require a bit of an adjustment from Mazzulla, who has been following a very clear substitution pattern for Tatum: Play the whole first and third quarters, return about halfway through the second and fourth.

Tatum has played every full first quarter, averaging a return at the 6:06 mark of the second. His earliest return was 7:28 at Toronto and his latest was 4:53 at Milwaukee. Every time, he played straight through to halftime.

Fourth quarters are a little different. He’s started two fourth quarters and sat out three entirely in blowouts. But for now, we can treat both halves the same.

George typically hits the bench about halfway through the first and starts the second quarter, getting another rest for a few minutes halfway through before finishing out the half with Tatum. George is getting just under 30 minutes per game while Tatum is getting 34.

My proposal is to shift the Tatum and George sub patterns to better match them with the centers they work with best.

If George plays five minutes and sits, then he can come back with about two minutes left in the quarter (essentially out of the mandatory timeout), getting Tatum out after 10 minutes. Tatum can then come back a couple of minutes sooner, like the eight-minute mark of the second quarter, and play about 18 minutes per half, which is about 36 minutes per game, which has been his baseline for most of his career. Tatum has already played that many minutes six times this season.

George’s sub pattern would get him five minutes to start, two minutes before another break around the quarters, and four more on the other side of that. That’s 22 minutes, plus closing the final four minutes of each half, which gets him to his usual 30.

What this does is open up Robinson to check in around the six-minute mark, which is about his usual time. He’d get a few minutes with Tatum, but then maybe six with George. Right now, that would get him to 20 minutes per game, which is pretty close to the 17.5 he’s averaging.

If he can spend 12 of his 20 minutes on the floor with George and the other shooters who complement him, maybe there’s a chance to get him into a better flow of the game and build both his confidence and understanding of the Celtics’ system, not to mention some good cardio. From there, the Celtics can tweak the minutes to expand roles if he can figure out how to click with Tatum.

The obvious question right now is “Why mess with the minutes of your two best players to accommodate one of your worst to this point?” The answer, simply, is that the Celtics will go nowhere in the playoffs if Robinson gives them nothing. They have no choice but to figure this out if they’re going to make noise when it matters.

So for now, I say lean into the metrics and get everyone comfortable. Tatum and Neemias Queta are a gold mine. They are peanut butter and jelly. Robinson and George aren’t quite as symbiotic, but they’re the next best pairing of star wing and center.

There is still plenty of time to get all of this to work and maybe reverse some of the negative lineup numbers. A couple of tweaks with the minutes might be the start of figuring it out.