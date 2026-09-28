Mitchell Robinson Says He Made Joe Mazzulla Apologize For Intentionally Fouling Him

Mitchell Robinson’s double-wide pickup truck sat outside the Boston Celtics practice facility, soaking up the rain. Inside, Robinson was a very welcome ray of sunshine as Celtics media day spit out well-rehearsed answer after well-rehearsed answer.

Asked about Joe Mazzulla visiting him in Tennessee over the summer Robinson threw a saddle on the elephant in the room.

“Yeah, at first we had a little issue because I'm like ‘you got to say sorry for fouling me,’” Robinson joked, referencing Mazzulla’s extreme willingness to employ the “Hack-a-Mitch” approach against the then Knicks center. “If he ain't want to do that then I would have some issues. But he apologized and now we're on the same team, so you know it's gonna be great. … I feel like it's gonna be epic.”

Robinson is a critical addition to the Celtics, who now see the center position as a strength to start the season after beginning as an unknown a year ago today.

“Mitch is one of the best bigs in the league and super efficient in his ability to impact games,” Mazzulla said. “Yeah, I'm upset that we're not going to be able to foul him anymore, but that's just how it goes. So he's ours, and I think he's going to be a big impactful for us … obviously coming off a championship, we can learn a lot from him.”

The next few weeks will determine Robinson’s role on the team. Neemias Queta has certainly earned his spot as a starter, but Robinson has a claim as well. Mazzulla will have to figure out whose strengths match up best with starters versus the bench, but Robinson is ready to do whatever is asked of him.

“For me, it doesn't matter,” he said. “I started before, I came off the bench, been up and down. That don't really bother me too much. So whatever happens, it is what it is. I'm gonna still continue to play hard and do what I do best. So that's just one of those things. We’ll see what happens.”

One of the arguments for starting Robinson is to prevent teams from intentionally fouling. The theory is that starting him with zero team fouls on the board means teams will avoid hacking in order to avoid everyone on the team shooting penalty free throws. Of course, the other way to prevent teams from intentionally fouling is to make them when they do.

“I've been shooting a lot of free throws. A lot of free throws,” Robinson said. “I’ve been getting very confident with my free throws, my just shooting touch stuff like that. So I'm ready to rock out.”

Whatever Mazzulla’s decision, Robinson says he’s ready to accept whatever he needs, and however the team sends him that message. He feels Mazzulla’s trip to Nashville proved the Celtics coach sees his guys as real people, not just chess pieces that are moved as part of strategy.

“They're gonna push me,” Robinson said “I need that, because sometimes I get in my own head. And with the guys over here, I feel like they're very understanding, and they want to see the best. I feel like it's gonna be great.”