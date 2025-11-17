Celtics Free Agent Signing Took 12,000 More Practice Shots Than Any Other NBA Player Last Year

Despite averaging just over 14 minutes per game so far during his first season with the Boston Celtics, forward Luka Garza's work ethic has stood out to his head coach.

“He’s been good, and I think the last three games, he’s played some inspired basketball,” Joe Mazzulla said after the Celtics' 131-95 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday. “He has a special gift to be able to play just harder than everybody else on the floor. He’s got to keep that up for us. And he has a way to get — I think he got one (rebound) over two, three people there. So he has the ability to kind of do that for us, and he’s been good. He just has to keep playing inspired basketball.”

Garza finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in the Celtics' win, following up with a 13-point performance in Boston's win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

NEW FEATURE: Luka Garza – who grew up a Celtics fan – got up 12,000 more practice shots than any player in the NBA last year.



His father, Frank, preached patience:



The former Wooden Award winner has fought hard to get into the Celtics rotation, and could see an increase in playing time if he is able to improve as a scoring threat on offense.

Mazzulla's claim that Garza is the hardest worker on the court isn't hyperbole. According to data from Noah Basketball, which tracks players' shot statistics at practices and shootarounds, Garza attempted more practice shots last year than any other player — outpacing the next-closest player by about 12,000 shots.

How Garza Has Improved His Mobility

Formerly noted for his unathleticism, Garza has worked hard to cut down in weight in order to improve his mobility and quickness. He told reporters his ability to commit to hard work comes from his parents.

“The way I was raised, my parents, that was just kind of the ideals they put into me playing sports in general,” Garza said. “I was a big sports fan, and I think I identified early on I wasn’t the most athletic guy, so I had to find a way to get an edge. So every time I step on the court, that’s my mindset is to play harder than the guy in front of me, and throughout my career, good things have happened. I don’t know if I was born with it or God gave me that gift, but he definitely did. It’s just been my mindset always to go out there and play as hard as I can.”

