Celtics Make Final Decision on Jaylen Brown vs Pelicans
The Boston Celtics have made a final determination on Jaylen Brown's availability against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The 2024 Finals MVP has been managing a left hamstring strain for the entire season, but he hasn't missed a game yet. It hasn't helped Boston much, however, as the club is currently winless after its first three games.
Brown had been questionable to suit up, per the league's latest injury report.
Per Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog, Brown has been upgraded and will help Boston try to nab a win against the lowly New Orleans Pelicans.
Ahead of the Pelicans contest — the Celtics' second of an early back-to-back slate — head coach Joe Mazzulla had indicated that Brown was going to be a game-time decision.
Brown, 29, has enjoyed a solid start to his season so far. The 6-foot-6 University of California at Berkeley product is averaging 29.7 points on .492/.500/.760 shooting splits, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists (against 4.3 turnovers) through his first three games.
He enjoyed his best game of the year just last night, scoring 41 points on 12-of-25 shooting from the floor (5-of-9 from distance) and 12-of-15 shooting from the charity stripe, grabbing six rebounds, and dishing out four dimes in a 119-113 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.
Beyond six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum (who'll miss most — or all — of the 2025-26 season recovering from an Achilles tendon tear), the rest of the Celtics' injury report is fairly clean. Boston has sent rookie two-way player Max Shulga to its G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, to get some on-court reps.
Unlucky Pelicans
New Orleans, meanwhile, won't be so lucky. Two-time All-Star power forward Zion Williamson, who has been hurt more than he's been healthy so far in his NBA career, will miss a game within the first week of the 2025-26 regular season, according to the latest injury report.
The 6-foot-6 former Duke Blue Devil had been previously considered questionable to play through a left bone contusion.
Veteran Pelicans center Kevon Looney (left knee sprain) and All-Star guard Dejounte Murray (right Achilles tear recovery) are both also sidelined for New Orleans.
The action tips off in New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET.
