There was a lot of discussion before the season about what Payton Pritchard could become for the Boston Celtics. He got a two-year, $44.2 million contract extension rewarding him for becoming an integral part of the Celtics’ success.

Instead of taking a big step forward, like some people had hoped, he’s taken a little step backward. He’s currently playing about four fewer minutes per game than last season, so if we standardize his numbers, we’ll get a sense of how big an issue this is.

His per-36 numbers this season are not THAT far off from last year. His scoring has dropped from 18.9 to 16.5 points per 36, which is actually not so bad considering his overall shooting has dropped from 46.4% to 38.4% and his three-point shooting has dipped from 37.7% to 33.6%.

He’s getting fewer shots, but his per-36 rebounding and steal numbers are right in line with last year’s. His assists have dipped a bit (5.8 to 5.0 per 36) and his turnovers have ticked up slightly (1.5 to 1.8), but nothing that signals a real problem.

The question, then, becomes simple: What’s wrong with his shooting?

He’s Making Hard Shots and Missing Easy Ones

Normally, Pritchard hurts teams by knocking down open catch-and-shoot threes. So far this season, it’s flipped: the easy catch-and-shoot threes aren’t dropping, while his tough pull-up threes off the dribble are going in at the best rate in three years.

Here’s a look at his field goal percentage breakdown, according to Synergy Sports:

Shot Type 2024-25 2025-26 2026-27 Wide-Open Catch & Shoot 3s 51.0% 42.6% 27.3% All Catch & Shoot 3s 44.4% 40.6% 27.5% Pull-Up 3s Off the Dribble 34.9% 32.6% 42.3%

So he’s crushing pull-up threes and missing the catch-and-shoot ones. Only hitting 27.3% of wide-open catch-and-shoot threes is a flat-out aberration.

Because catch-and-shoot threes aren’t falling, his spot-up efficiency has dropped to 0.780 points per possession (down from 1.258 in 2024-25 and 1.182 in 2025-26). He’s also only hitting 16.7% of his threes in transition (4-24, compared to 39.5% last year). In the half court, he’s actually shooting 37.9% from three (39-103), a little better than last season.

A shooter who hits wide-open threes at 51.0% and 42.6% over two full seasons doesn’t just forget how to shoot. Once those open shots start falling again, a big part of this slump disappears.

His Role Is Harder Than It Was in 2024-25

Two seasons ago, Pritchard spent more time spotting up (32.4% of his plays) and playing off other creators. Now he has the ball in his hands more and has to create more on his own. Catch-and-shoot looks have fallen from 45% of his shots to about a third, while dribble jumpers have climbed from 35% to 47%.

More on-ball creation : Running pick-and-rolls (25.4%) and going one-on-one (12.3%) make up 37.7% of his plays this season, up from 25.8% in 2024-25.

: Running pick-and-rolls (25.4%) and going one-on-one (12.3%) make up 37.7% of his plays this season, up from 25.8% in 2024-25. More late-clock shots : He’s taking plenty of bailout shots with four seconds or less on the shot clock (22.6% of his plays), and he’s scoring just 0.673 points per possession on them, down from 0.925 last season.

: He’s taking plenty of bailout shots with four seconds or less on the shot clock (22.6% of his plays), and he’s scoring just 0.673 points per possession on them, down from 0.925 last season. Still setting up teammates : Even when his shot isn't falling, his passing keeps Boston’s offense moving. He’s at 1.310 points per possession overall when you include assists, and 1.234 when kicking out to spot-up shooters out of pick-and-rolls.

: Even when his shot isn't falling, his passing keeps Boston’s offense moving. He’s at 1.310 points per possession overall when you include assists, and 1.234 when kicking out to spot-up shooters out of pick-and-rolls. More handoffs: They’ve nearly tripled since 2024-25 (3.4% to 9.2% of his plays), and he’s at 1.41 points per possession on stationary handoffs.

Doing more heavy lifting on the ball naturally changes how his efficiency looks compared to when he was mostly catching and shooting.

Where He’s Actually Better

Even with the dip in overall efficiency, Pritchard has gotten noticeably better in a few key spots:

One-on-one scoring : He’s up to 1.188 points per possession in isolation (from 0.889 in 2024-25 and 1.092 last year), knocking down 60.0% of his iso threes (6-10).

: He’s up to 1.188 points per possession in isolation (from 0.889 in 2024-25 and 1.092 last year), knocking down 60.0% of his iso threes (6-10). Pick-and-roll scoring : He’s up to 1.015 points per possession as a pick-and-roll ball handler (after 0.965 last year), and he’s been great when rejecting screens (1.500 points per possession on 12 plays).

: He’s up to 1.015 points per possession as a pick-and-roll ball handler (after 0.965 last year), and he’s been great when rejecting screens (1.500 points per possession on 12 plays). Short pull-ups and off-screen plays: His short jumper inside 17 feet is still a reliable weapon (51.3%), and he’s scoring 1.200 points per possession coming off screens.

A Few Things to Clean Up

If there are real habits to sharpen beyond cold open threes, they’re right here:

Area 2024-25 2025-26 2026-27 What to watch Layups 70.3% 63.1% 58.1% Fewer rim looks and tougher finishes Long twos 33.3% 31.4% 14.3% Low-value shot to keep in check

Long twos have more than doubled as a share of his shots (2.5% to 6.5%) while he’s 2-14 on them, and trips to the rim have dropped to 14.4% of his attempts.

The Bottom Line

Pritchard’s job is harder than it was two years ago, but it hasn’t changed much since last season, which is why this slump stands out. His rim finishing and long twos need work, and his easy catch-and-shoot threes haven’t been falling. Finishing at the rim and hitting catch-and-shoot threes are places he thrived in the past, and once those wide-open shots start going in again, his numbers will look much closer to what Celtics fans are used to seeing.