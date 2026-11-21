On the surface, it looks like Derrick White is stuck in a two-year shooting slump from deep. His 30.6% shooting from three has been a roller coaster: 1-13 over his last two games, 7-16 the two before that, 2-9 the two before that, and a 4-6 night back on November 6.

What is happening? And how does he fix it?

Before we dive in, the usual early-season caveat applies: 15 games is still a small sample size, and a couple of hot shooting nights can swing these numbers fast. Still, to figure out what’s actually going on, we have to go back to the 2024-25 Boston Celtics season, when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were both healthy, to see what White used to be and how his game has changed as this team has evolved.

According to Synergy data, White went from an 80th-percentile scorer in 2024-25 (1.17 points per shot, 58.3% effective field goal percentage) down to a rough 21st-percentile season in 2025-26 (0.97 PPS, 48.4% eFG). Through 15 games this year, he’s ticked back up slightly to 1.01 PPS.

Dig into the numbers, though, and it’s clear White isn't just fighting through a long cold streak. Over the last three years, he’s gone through a massive role change, and right now, he’s quietly reshaping how he scores.

Remembering 2024-25

To understand where White is now, you have to start with what he was two years ago: one of the best complementary guards in basketball.

Back then, White lived on the perimeter. According to Synergy, jump shots made up 77.4% of his attempts, and nearly two-thirds of those came off the catch. He was lethal in that role, knocking down 41.5% of his catch-and-shoot threes (85th percentile). Spot-ups, off-screen actions, and handoffs made up more than 43% of his offense, and he excelled at all three, ranking in the 95th percentile on spot-ups, the 97th percentile coming off screens, and the 80th percentile on handoffs.

He didn’t force his way into the paint much, taking just 15.3% of his shots at the rim and 7.1% as runners. When he did get there, he finished, hitting 68% at the rim and 57% on runners. Most importantly, his on-ball workload was manageable. Less than a quarter of his possessions (22.8%) came as a pick-and-roll ball handler, which let him pick his spots and shred defenses that were already scrambling to stop Tatum and Brown.

Last year’s heavy lifting

Without Tatum in 2025-26, that whole setup flipped. White had to become a primary option instead of a play-finisher.

His pick-and-roll ball-handling jumped nearly 10 percentage points, up to 32.1%, and his handoff usage more than doubled to 9.8%. Meanwhile, his spot-up chances dropped to 27% and his transition opportunities fell from 16.7% to 11.2%.

Naturally, his shot diet changed with it. For the first time in this stretch, White became a pull-up-heavy shooter. Dribble jumpers rose from 35.4% of his jump shots to 56.3% (491 attempts), while catch-and-shoot looks shrank to 43%.

Here’s the interesting thing about last season’s slump: the extra self-creation wasn't actually what broke him. White held his own on those pull-up jumpers (0.93 PPS, 61st percentile, basically right in line with his 0.96 mark from 2024-25) and stayed a solid pick-and-roll scorer (71st percentile).

Instead, carrying that extra weight seemed to sap everything else. His catch-and-shoot efficiency cratered from 1.24 to 0.95 PPS, especially on contested looks, where he dropped from 36.9% to 24.7%. His touch in the paint disappeared, too. His runner fell nearly 19 percentage points to 38.3%, and his isolations bottomed out in the third percentile.

A different kind of scorer this year

Through 15 games this season, White’s role has snapped right back to its 2024-25 proportions. His pick-and-roll share is back down to 23.2%, his spot-ups are back up to 32.5%, and 61.2% of his jumpers are catch-and-shoot again.

Yet he isn't just trying to turn back the clock. Instead, he’s getting to the paint way more often. His jump-shot rate has dropped nearly 16 percentage points from 2024-25, down to 61.7%. In its place is a much more aggressive, downhill game: he’s getting to the rim at a three-year high (19.2%) and has more than doubled his runner rate from 7.1% to 17.4%.

You can see it happening in three specific ways:

Turning the corner on handoffs: White’s handoff frequency is up for the third straight year, now at 12.8% (85th percentile in frequency). Instead of just pulling up behind screens, he’s attacking. Fifteen of his 21 handoff shots have been two-pointers, and he’s generating a strong 1.18 points per possession on dribble handoffs.

Punishing closeouts: A full third of his spot-ups (22 of 66) have turned into drives, where he’s shooting 66.7% on twos.

Cutting: He’s cutting more than he has in three years (3.9% of his possessions) and is a perfect 6-6 on them.

Best of all, the runner is completely back. After last year’s 38.3% nightmare, White is hitting 62.1% of his runners (88th percentile). That one shot has basically carried his offense while the three-pointer lags behind.

The one thing holding him back

So if his role is back to normal and his paint game is thriving, why is his overall efficiency still sitting in the 36th percentile?

It’s actually pretty simple, and it’s not his standstill shooting. White is hitting 38.6% on no-dribble spot-up threes and 40.7% on unguarded catch-and-shoot looks. That part of his game is fine.

The entire drag on his numbers lives in two very specific buckets: pick-and-roll threes (2-12, 16.7%) and transition threes (2-12, 16.7%). Take those 24 shots away, and he’s 22-61 (36.1%) on every other three.

Those transition misses have dragged his open-court efficiency all the way down to the seventh percentile (0.75 PPP). Meanwhile, his overall dribble jumper, the one part of his game that didn't break last year, has cratered to 0.63 PPS (16th percentile).

For the Celtics, that’s actually encouraging news. Getting downhill out of handoffs, attacking closeouts, cutting, and hitting runners are all sustainable. And that gives White a much higher floor on nights when the jumper isn't falling. If his pull-up and transition threes just climb back toward his career norms, this paint-heavy version of Derrick White won't just get back to his 2024-25 efficiency. He’ll be a much harder player to guard.