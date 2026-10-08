Why Joe Mazzulla Chose Not to Coach in Boston Celtics Preseason Opener vs. Cleveland

The Boston Celtics will be back on the floor tonight, taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first preseason game. It will be our first chance to see a lot from the Celtics, but we won’t get to see how Joe Mazzulla is coaching them.

Mazzulla is handing over the coaching reins for tonight’s game to assistants Tony Dobbins and DJ MacLeay. Dobbins will coach the first half while MacLeay will handle the second.

“I want to give them the opportunity to be able to just build themselves as coaches,” Mazzulla explained to reporters in Cleveland (via CLNS). “Both guys had coaching interviews this past summer, and I want them to be able to build on that.”

Mazzulla has given both of those coaches opportunities in the past by having them coach summer league, so this is another way for Mazzulla to try to help them get head coaching gigs at some point.

“You're just always looking for opportunities to give them more experience,” Mazzulla said. “Sometimes the only experience is being out there on the sideline. So, I want to give that to them. They deserve it. They’ve earned it. They're great at what they do. I think we have one of the best staffs, so we want to try to help them.”

Mazzulla lauded Dobbins’ patience in his coaching progression, noting that many coaches try to rush into their first job. Dobbins has a more reserved personality, but has worked well as he’s worked closely with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum specifically in his time in Boston. MacLeay is a bit louder, and is credited for leading Boston’s defensive gameplan.

“I think it's a great opportunity for them,” Mike Conley said at shootaround. “Joe's a guy that seems like he just empowers everybody around him, players and coaches included. So D. Mac and Tony getting that opportunity tonight, I know it's going to be a good chance for them to just feel what it's like being in that seat and coach the team.”

As for Mazzulla, he’s going to stay out of everyone’s way as the game is going on. He’ll be watching in the back, which will be a chance for him to learn a few things himself.

“I'll watch it in the back with some of the guys that won't play, and the video guys who do the halftime edits,” Mazzulla said. “[I’ll] see what I don't see when they're out there, so it's just as much for me as it is them. But I think it's just seeing the game from a different perspective, and also giving those guys an opportunity.”

Mazzulla said he’ll coach the next two preseason games himself, and then let lead assistant Sam Cassell handle the final preseason game.