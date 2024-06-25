After Helping Celtics Secure Banner 18, Kristaps Porzingis Set for Surgery
After suffering a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon in the Celtics' 105-98 win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Kristaps Porzingis overrode the team's medical staff to suit up for the championship clincher.
"When it was Game 5 at home, it was like, 'Hey, this might be it; I gotta be out there," shared Joe Mazzulla in an appearance on "Pardon My Take." "And so, he was like, 'I'm playing.'"
The seven-foot-three center logged 16 minutes, chipping in five points on 2/4 shooting and registering a plus-eight plus-minus rating, reflective of his impact going beyond traditional box score stats, as he helped Boston secure Banner 18.
A week later, Porzingis is scheduled for surgery, which will take place in the coming days. While the Celtics' press release noted that he hoped to delay surgery until after the NBA Finals and Latvia's Olympic campaign, his injury doesn't allow for consistent play at the level required for Olympic competition.
On Tuesday at the Auerbach Center, the Celtics' president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, said of the situation: "Kristaps is still in the middle of consulting with some different doctors and specialists. But we anticipate surgery soon. And then we'll have more of an update for the timeline and recovery after the surgery."
Before Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Inside The Celtics spoke with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert Volk, who previously served as a team physician for the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to learn more about dealing with a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon, including the likelihood of reinjury even after surgery and how these ailments might impact Porzingis' future performance and availability.