Baylor Scheierman Shares What He Hopes to Bring to the Celtics
A week after capturing Banner 18, the Celtics capped the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft by selecting Baylor Scheierman, a six-foot-six sharpshooter who spent the last two seasons starring for the Creighton Bluejays.
Scheierman, a unanimous First Team All-Big East selection, became the first men's player in Division 1 history with at least 2,000 points (2,233), 1,000 rebounds (1,256), 500 steals (580), and 300 made threes (356). His 1140 defensive rebounds are more than any player in the last 25 seasons.
The Nebraska native has parking lot range and buried 38.1% of the 8.3 threes he attempted last season. He averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and nearly a steal per game.
After getting drafted by Boston, Scheierman told team reporter Taylor Snow, "Growing up, watching the Celtics win in '08 with (Kevin) Garnett, (Paul) Pierce, and (Ray) Allen, and then watching them win this year and them having the confidence to pick me. They don't just bring anybody into the organization, and so I'm very excited for the opportunity and just excited to get to work."
He also shared with Snow what he believes is the number one attribute he'll bring to the defending NBA champions.
"My ability to affect the game in a lot of ways, whether that's rebounding, whether that's passing, whether that's shooting, or just all-out competing," said Scheierman. Obviously, they have a great team already -- just coming off a championship -- and so, I'm just excited to join the group, get to work, and try to (make an) impact any way that I can."
