Jrue Holiday 'Excited To Be Doing What He Loves' Ahead of 2nd Season with Celtics
Jrue Holiday had a busy summer. He won his second NBA title, celebrated, and then went and won his second Olympic Gold Medal. Though he had less time off than most NBA players, he’s thrilled to be back in Boston with his Celtics teammates for his 16th NBA season.
“I got enough of a break,” Holiday told reporters at Tuesday’s Media Day. “I’m excited to be back here doing what I love to do.”
What Holiday loves to do could be described as a few things; play basketball, win, and be a fantastic teammate.
His place within Boston’s team has essentially been to do whatever is needed of him, even if it’s not much more than defending and knocking down threes at times.
“I think as you start looking at our team, we have some guys that people call role players that aren’t role players,” said Celtics President Brad Stevens. “They’re just really good basketball players.”
Last year, the two-time All-Star averaged his lowest number of shot attempts since his rookie season back in 2009-10, and five fewer than in the 2022-23 season. Some NBA players might be hesitant to commit to such a significant sacrifice.
Not Holiday.
He thrived in the lower-usage role, scoring 12.5 points per game while knocking down a career-high 42.9% of his attempts from deep. Plus, he remained ready when his number was called. Holiday had several scoring outbursts and big moments on the way to Boston’s 18th NBA title.
He rose up to help the Cs close both Games 3 & 4 in Indiana against the Pacers with clutch play on both ends of the floor, then had a massive Game 2 in the NBA Finals to help Boston down the Dallas Mavericks.
That’s leadership.
"If you truly want to talk about the best vet leadership in the league, there's nobody that's got us beat," Stevens said of Holiday and veteran teammate Al Horford.
His love for the game allowed him to serve as a shapeshifter for the Cs in the 2023-24 campaign, giving the team whatever it was that they needed along the way.
Now, he’s back for his second season in (Celtics) green, after the aforementioned busy summer. Even though his schedule was packed, he still managed to see all of his teammates during the offseason.
"I've seen everybody. I've seen literally everybody before today. And I think it shows that we love this game."
Holiday and his Celtics teammates will have plenty of time to love the game as they kick off training camp for the 2024-25 season.