Sam Hauser Primed to Top Career Year
On the team with the most talented top eight in the NBA, Sam Hauser became a rotation fixture for the Celtics last season. While the former undrafted free agent of course deserves the lion's share of the credit for his growth, it's also a prime example of Boston’s player development and ability to help individuals maximize their talent.
Hauser has evolved into one of the NBA’s premier three-point shooters. He ranked in the top 10 in conversion rate among those who hoisted at least 3.5 threes per game in the 2023-24 campaign. The third-year forward knocked down 42.4 percent of the 5.9 shots he launched from behind the arc.
Hauser solidified himself as one of the best shooters in the league on St. Patrick’s Day, when he hit seven threes in a half on the road in Washington, and 10 in the game, still with most of the third quarter to go before injuring his ankle. He became second in Celtics’ franchise history in threes made in a game behind Marcus Smart’s 11, and could have surpassed it with ease had he not left the game.
He also demonstrated growth making plays off the dribble and excelled as a wing defender, especially while guarding the ball.
Hauser went cold for a portion of the Celtics' dominant 16-3 championship run, but in the NBA Finals, he shot 47.8 percent from three on 4.6 attempts. He also did a commendable job guarding Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.
It was a reflection of how opponents tried to exploit Hauser defensively throughout the season but often watched it backfire.
The Wisconsin native opened the eyes of many around the NBA, sharpening his all-around skills in an expanded role. He seized his opportunity to cement himself as a part of Boston's rotation from training camp to season's finish.
Now, armed with a four-year contract extension that makes it easier to have peace of mind, Hauser can go from fighting for minutes to building off a career year. The Celtics carefully pacing their starters through the upcoming campaign adds to why Hauser's primed to top the impact he made last season.
