Brad Stevens Shares His Perspective on Celtics Re-Signing Luke Kornet
Last Sunday, the Boston Celtics kicked off NBA free agency by inking center Luke Kornet to a one-year deal worth approximately $2.1 million.
Kornet, a seven-year NBA veteran, shores up the Celtics’ big man depth, and head coach Joe Mazzulla could turn to him quite a bit in the 2024-25 regular season, especially during the early part of it.
After all, Kristaps Porzingis is expected to miss the start of next season after undergoing surgery to repair a pair of ankle injuries that kept him sidelined for the lion’s share of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Plus, Al Horford isn’t getting any younger. The Dominican is 38 years old and already has a ton of miles on him, so fans of the team should expect Horford to sit out plenty of back-to-backs during Boston’s 82-game slate.
Boston’s president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, talked to the media about the Celtics’ decision to bring back Kornet and how important he has been to the squad’s success in recent years.
“Luke has been an integral part of our team over the past few years,” said Brad Stevens. “He is the ultimate teammate and his attitude and spirit have a contagious effect on our team. On the court, Luke had his best season as a Celtic and played a big role in helping us win. We are excited about the impact he’ll have moving forward.”
Kornet appeared in 63 of Boston’s 82 games during the 2023-24 regular season and averaged 5.3 points per game on 70.0 percent shooting from the floor as well as 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 block.
The Celtics are one of five NBA teams — along with the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks — that Kornet has played for since kicking off his pro career in the 2017-18 campaign.
Further Reading
Celtics, Jayson Tatum Agree to Most Lucrative Deal in NBA History
Celtics' Ownership Group Announces Plan to Sell the Franchise
Derrick White, Essential to Celtics' Dynasty Hopes, Signs 4-Year Extension
Celtics Work Quickly to Re-Sign Luke Kornet
Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks
Baylor Scheierman Shares Celtics' Feedback Before Drafting Him
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player
Jayson Tatum, an NBA Champion Entering Peak of His Powers
Jaylen Brown Caps Career Year with NBA Finals MVP: 'Can't Even Put it into Words'