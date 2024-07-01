Inside The Celtics

Celtics' Ownership Group Announces Plan to Sell the Franchise

Bobby Krivitsky

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck holds the trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Exactly two weeks ago, the Celtics celebrated securing Banner 18, breaking a tie with the Lakers for the most NBA championships in league history. Now, they're bracing for new ownership.

Boston Basketball Partners L.L.C., the franchise's ownership group, announced Monday it intends to sell all of the shares of the Celtics.

"The controlling family of the ownership group, after considerable thought and internal discussion, has decided to sell the team for estate and family planning considerations," they said in a press release.

"The managing board of the ownership group expects to sell a majority interest in 2024 or early 2025, with the balance closing in 2028, and expects Wyc Grousbeck to remain as the Governor of the team until the second closing in 2028."

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, there's an expectation that some of the members of the Celtics' ownership group will stay on board.

Led by Grousbeck, Boston Basketball Partners L.L.C. bought the now 18-time NBA champions for $360 million in 2002. Forbes currently lists the Celtics as worth $4.7 billion.

Published
Bobby Krivitsky

