Cavaliers Starter Declared Inactive for Game 2 vs. Celtics
The Celtics threw the first punch in their Eastern Conference Semifinals clash with the Cavaliers, delivering a 120-95 haymaker on Tuesday night at TD Garden.
Ahead of Game 2 on Thursday, Cleveland's again downgraded starting center Jarrett Allen from questionable to out. The former All-Star is dealing with a fractured rib that's kept him out since Game 4 of the Cavaliers' first-round series against the Magic.
He joins Dean Wade (knee), Craig Porter Jr. (ankle), and Ty Jerome (ankle) on the inactive list for the visitors on Thursday. None of them played in the series opener.
Cleveland will again start Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Max Strus, and Evan Mobley.
With Kristaps Porzingis sidelined by a soleus strain in his right calf, the Celtics' first unit features Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Al Horford.
Game 2 at TD Garden tips off at 7:00 EST.
