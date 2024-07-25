Jaylen Brown Includes Celtics Legend in His All-Time Starting 5
With the dog days of the NBA offseason now in full swing, Jaylen Brown revealed to House of Highlights his all-time starting five.
Three of Brown’s five selections — LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry — are still going strong in the NBA. To round out his hypothetical starting five, Brown has Kobe Bryant as the team’s shooting guard and Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell as the man in the middle.
Brown was arguably Boston’s most consistent player during the Celtics’ stint in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, which culminated in the squad winning its 18th title in franchise history.
Across 19 playoff games with the Celtics, he scored 23.9 points per game — the second-most on the team behind only Jayson Tatum — and put the ball in the net with much greater efficiency than the former Duke University standout.
Brown shot an impressive 51.6 percent from the field during that span, while Tatum converted 42.6 percent of his field-goal attempts.
The 27-year-old also made a major impact on the less glamorous side of the ball throughout the Celtics’ title run. He averaged a team-high 1.2 steals per contest and made life difficult for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic in the NBA Finals.
Doncic shot just 9-of-22 from the field — including 2-of-8 from 3-point range — when guarded by Brown in the championship series, which equates to a 40.9 percent clip.
Further Reading
Summer League Struggles Offer Valuable Lessons to Jordan Walsh
D.J. MacLeay Shares How Baylor Scheierman Impressed Him in Celtics Win vs. Lakers
Jaylen Brown 'Wasn't Surprised' by Olympic Snub: 'All the Motivation in the World'
Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency
New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed
Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player