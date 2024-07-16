Inside The Celtics

D.J. MacLeay Shares How Baylor Scheierman Impressed Him in Celtics Win vs. Lakers: 'Took on that Challenge'

Bobby Krivitsky

Jul 15, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dalton Knecht (4) drives the ball against Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman (55) during the first half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
The Sin City Celtics got in the win column on Monday night at the Thomas & Mack Center, earning an 88-74 win over their rival Lakers. It was a bounce-back performance after Saturday's 119-114 loss to the Heat in their Summer League debut.

While Baylor Scheierman also impressed in that matchup, Boston's first-round pick raised his play on the defensive end against Los Angeles, including putting the clamps on the 15th overall selection in this year's NBA Draft, Dalton Knecht.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Dalton Knecht (4) drives the ball against Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman (55).
Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Whereas the former Creighton Bluejays star tended to defend with his hands more than his feet on Saturday, often lunging for steals, he course-corrected on Monday, keeping his assignment in front of him while playing the drive and then getting in shooters' airspace to make them uncomfortable while avoiding sending them to the free-throw line.

After a victory where they held the purple and gold to 36.4 percent shooting from the field, including 8/26 (30.8 percent), and parlayed 17 Lakers turnovers into 20 points, the C's Summer League head coach, D.J. MacLeay, shared his assessment of Scheierman's contributions as an individual and team defender with Inside The Celtics.

"After the game the other night, we really talked about (how) that is just not our standard. It was a group-wide thing, but it was something that we talked about with Baylor as well.

"And I thought that he really took on that challenge. He took it on the chin, similar to Jordan (Walsh). And I thought he was much, much better tonight.

"I think it's a growing and learning process: The talent level's obviously a lot higher. So, I love that he wants those challenges. He's kind of asking for those challenges. He's trying to grow on his own. He's committed to that, he's competitive, and I think you saw that tonight."

Published
Bobby Krivitsky

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

