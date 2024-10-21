Celtics-Knicks Injury Report: New York Shorthanded for Opening Night
The 2024-25 NBA season kicks off Tuesday night at TD Garden. Before the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks rivalry clash, Boston will receive its championship rings and raise Banner 18 to the rafters.
When the action gets underway, Kristaps Porzingis is the only player Joe Mazzulla won't have at his disposal. The seven-foot-three center is out due to left posterior tibialis tendon surgery rehabilitation. He is aiming for a December return.
Fortunately for the hosts of Tuesday's tilt, Porzingis is the only player on their injury report.
As for the visitors, New York enters opening night shorthanded. The Knicks are without Precious Achiuwa, who is dealing with a strained left hamstring and will get re-evaluated in two to four weeks.
Landry Shamet suffered a dislocated right shoulder during the preseason, prompting New York to waive him with the intention of re-signing Shamet when he recovers.
The Knicks enter the start of the upcoming campaign with 12 players signed to standard contracts.
These two teams squared off on opening night at Madison Square Garden last season in a game where Boston pulled out a 108-104 victory.
The Celtics and Knicks faced each other five times in the 2023-24 campaign. The NBA's reigning champions won four of those matchups. New York handed Boston one of its four regular-season losses at home, a 118-109 defeat.
In this author's opinion, the Knicks adding Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns to flank Jalen Brunson makes them the Celtics' top external threat in the Eastern Conference.