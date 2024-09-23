Celtics Rival Receives Devastating News Before Season Even Starts
The Knicks represent arguably the top threat to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference.
New York gave up a treasure chest of draft capital, sending the Nets four unprotected first-round picks, an unprotected pick swap in 2028, and a top-four protected first-round selection via the Bucks in 2025 to acquire Mikal Bridges.
That gives the Knicks an elite defensive tandem in Bridges and OG Anunoby, a pairing formed with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in mind. Add in Josh Hart and Tom Thibodeau's got the ingredients for a stifling triumvirate.
Furthermore, Bridges should benefit from his time as Brooklyn's top-scoring option. He and fellow former Villanova star Jalen Brunson will make life easier for each other offensively.
However, after losing Isaiah Hartenstein to the Thunder in free agency, New York enters the 2024-25 campaign with questions at the pivot.
And while they re-signed Precious Achiuwa this summer and Thibodeau has discussed deploying Julius Randle at center, the Knicks have been dealt a setback before this season even begins.
According to Yaron Weitzman, Mitchell Robinson has not fully recovered from his foot surgery in May and will not be ready for the start of the upcoming campaign.
The seven-foot center suffered a stress injury to his left foot in the playoffs. That came a few months after a December surgery on the same foot to address a stress fracture.
Per Weitzman, the team is targeting a December or January return. However, that hinges on his rehab process. While he adds that New York maintains confidence in its depth and versatility, the Knicks could target a former Celtic if seeking an external upgrade.
When healthy, Robert Williams is capable of making a significant impact at both ends of the court. He averaged 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals in a promising start to the 2023-24 campaign before it abruptly ended after six games due to surgery to repair bone and ligament damage caused by a right kneecap injury.
While his durability is a concern, the Time Lord turns 27 in October and is only on the books for $12.4 million this season and $13.3 million for 2025-26. The cost of acquiring him figures to be reasonable and could elevate New York's ceiling in the playoffs.
Further Reading
Get Familiar with Celtics on Exhibit 10 Deals
Jayson Tatum Discusses Balancing MVP and Title Chase and His Excitement to Start Over
Jayson Tatum Discusses Becoming an Author, Tatum 3s, 2K Cover, and More
Byproduct of New CBA Threatens Jordan Walsh's Roster Spot with Celtics
Lonnie Walker IV Delivers Motivated Message about Joining Celtics
Evaluating Oshae Brissett's Best Options in Free Agency
Top 5 Games on Celtics' 2024-25 Schedule
Jayson Tatum Opens Up About 'Challenging and Humbling' Olympic Experience
Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange
Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player