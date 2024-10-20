Knicks Receive Devastating Injury News Ahead of Opening Clash with Celtics
Tuesday night, the 2024-25 NBA season commences with a rivalry clash between the Celtics and Knicks at TD Garden.
Before tip-off, Boston will receive its championship rings and raise Banner 18 to the rafters.
The league's reigning champions will have to turn the page quickly to contend with a New York team that made two of the most notable offseason trades, acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.
In this author's opinion, the Knicks are the primary external threat to the Celtics.
Unfortunately for New York, the injury report is growing before the upcoming campaign has even begun.
Landry Shamet suffered a dislocated right shoulder, prompting the Knicks to waive him with the intention of re-signing him when he recovers.
Sunday brought news that center Precious Achiuwa is dealing with a strained left hamstring and will get re-evaluated in two to four weeks, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
Another one of New York's top options patrolling the pivot, Mitchell Robinson, has not fully recovered from his foot surgery in May. The seven-foot center will not be ready for the start of the upcoming season.
Robinson suffered a stress injury to his left foot in the playoffs. That came a few months after a December surgery on the same foot to address a stress fracture.
The Knicks are reportedly targeting a December or January return for Robinson. However, that hinges on his rehab process.
That leaves New York with Towns and Jericho Sims as its top options at center for both opening night against the Celtics and until Achiuwa returns from his hamstring injury.