Celtics Provide Updates on Jaylen Brown and Aaron Nesmith

The Celtics, who will host the Nets on Sunday, gave updates on Jaylen Brown and Aaron Nesmith; the two are dealing with sprained right ankles.

The Celtics, who are hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, announced that Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) is questionable for the matchup. Meanwhile, Aaron Nesmith, who, one game later, suffered the same injury as Brown, will not play.

Brown rolled his right ankle less than three minutes into Tuesday's win against the Hawks. The injury occurred when he stepped on De'Andre Hunter's foot while going to the basket for a transition layup.

Not long after that, the Celtics announced he was out for the rest of the game due to a right ankle sprain. Since it happened, Ime Udoka has repeatedly stated Brown is day-to-day and that the expectation is this won't sideline him long term.

Starting in place of Brown in Thursday's victory over the Grizzlies, Aaron Nesmith, unfortunately, didn't have long to capitalize on his opportunity. About five minutes into the game, the second-year wing came down awkwardly after contesting a Desmond Bane layup, badly rolling his ankle in the process.

Nesmith had to be helped off the floor and then into a wheelchair. He later was ruled out with a sprained right ankle. Ime Udoka said after the game that, like Brown, Nesmith will get evaluated day-to-day, but he called it a "pretty bad sprain."

Sunday's matchup between the Celtics and Nets tips off at 1:00 ET at TD Garden. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

