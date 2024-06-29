Celtics Summer League Schedule Announced
The dates for when Celtics fans can see the defending NBA champions' rookie class suit up for the first time are set.
Boston utilized the 30th overall pick to add Baylor Scheierman. The former Creighton Bluejay has parking lot range and buried 38.1% of the 8.3 threes he took last season. He averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and nearly a steal per game.
The six-foot-six sharpshooter is a unanimous First Team All-Big East selection. He is the first men's player in Division 1 history with at least 2,000 points (2,233), 1,000 rebounds (1,256), 500 steals (580), and 300 made threes (356). His 1,140 defensive rebounds are more than any player in the last 25 seasons.
"He's always been super skilled, super smart, and super tough," said the Celtics' president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, while discussing Boston's selections after the draft concluded on Thursday night. "He's a basketball player now. He knows how to play."
The Celtics used the 54th overall pick in this year's NBA Draft to bring Anton Watson on board.
The six-foot-eight forward averaged 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest in his final season with the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
The former All-WCC First Team member is the only player in program history to register over 1,400 points, 700 rebounds, 215 steals, and 200 assists. He helped lead Gonzaga to four Sweet 16 games, three trips to the Elite Eight, and appearances in the Final Four and National Championship. He also set the program's record for steals in the NCAA Tournament with 21 thefts.
Watson's a versatile on-ball defender who effectively guarded one through five in college. He's also an impactful off-ball player. He's a savvy cutter who is an effective finisher around the basket, demonstrating a soft touch and the ability to utilize the glass well.
There's also reason for optimism that he'll effectively scale up after knocking down 41.2% of the 1.5 threes he hoisted for the Bulldogs last season. Stevens made clear his new team will empower him to raise his output from beyond the arc.
"I want him to come in here with the mindset that he's gonna let it fly like he's never let it fly before because I think he's a better shooter than he sometimes thinks he is," stated the Celtics' president of basketball operations. "And so, I'm looking forward to getting him in here. You know, (in) eight days or so."
Those two will join last year's second-round selection, Jordan Walsh, among others, representing the Celtics at Summer League in Las Vegas. While their roster is yet to get announced, their schedule's set.
Boston's first game in Sin City is against the Miami Heat on Saturday, Jul. 13, at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBATV. Two days later, the C's will square off against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, Jul. 15 at 10:30 ET on NBATV.
The Celtics will face the Charlotte Hornets at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jul. 17; that matchup will air on NBATV. Their final game before the Summer League playoffs is against the franchise it beat in the NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks, on Friday, Jul. 19, at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.