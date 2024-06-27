Celtics Select Anton Watson with 54th Pick in 2024 NBA Draft
At Tuesday's end-of-season and pre-draft press conference at the Auerbach Center, Celtics president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, shared, "I anticipate picking a couple of picks, and whether they're on the roster or a two-way, investing in young players."
True to his word, Boston stayed pat and utilized both of its draft picks. At No. 30, the Celtics closed out the first round by adding Baylor Scheierman, a six-foot-six sharpshooter from Creighton.
The unanimous First Team All-Big East selection is the first men's player in Division 1 history with at least 2,000 points (2,233), 1,000 rebounds (1,256), 500 steals (580), and 300 made threes (356). His 1140 defensive rebounds are more than any player in the last 25 seasons.
In discussing what he'll bring to Boston, Scheierman voiced, "I'm a hard worker, I like to work, and I like to compete. I like to impact the game in any way I can. I like to impact winning, whether that's diving on the floor, making threes, or blocking shots, whatever that might be, and I like to have fun while doing it. I think basketball obviously is a game that's meant to be enjoyed, and so when I'm out there on the court, I like to have a lot of fun and like to compete."
The Celtics then used the 54th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to select Anton Watson. The six-foot-eight forward from Gonzaga is known for his versatility as an on-ball defender who can guard all positions on the floor.
He's also a savvy passer, effective as a cutter who makes an impact without the ball in his hands, and his new fan base will love his intensity. The 23-year-old from Spokane, Washington, who turns 24 in October, won 130 of 149 collegiate games.
Watson averaged 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest in his final season with the Bulldogs.
The former All-WCC First Team member is the only player in program history to generate over 1,400 points, 700 rebounds, 215 steals, and 200 assists. He helped lead Gonzaga to four Sweet 16 appearances, three trips to the Elite Eight, the chance to play in the Final Four, and the National Championship. He also set the Bulldogs' record for steals in the NCAA Tournament with 21 thefts.
While his defensive versatility and intangibles to consistently make a positive impact and influence the outcome in his team's favor are the skills easiest to see translating to the next level, if Watson, who converted on a low volume of three-point attempts (1.5 per game) at a 41.2% clip, can prove reliable from beyond the arc, it will go a long way towards carving out an NBA opportunity.
